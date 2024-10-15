According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have a ‘contingency plan’ in place for if/when they sack head coach Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure heading into Man Utd’s home match against Premier League rivals Brentford this weekend.

The Dutchman is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Man Utd have only won two of their first seven top-flight matches this season. They have also drawn their opening two Europa League group games.

The former Ajax boss was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as the Red Devils struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd ended the season on a high as they won the FA Cup and this saved Ten Hag’s job, as he was given a one-year contract extension by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team.

Ratcliffe oversaw a rebuild at Old Trafford in the summer and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to the club as Ten Hag’s assistant.

Van Nistelrooy has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Ten Hag, but former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is the current favourite’ to be Man Utd’s next manager.

Tuchel is also in the running to be England’s next permanent manager as his salary demands have emerged amid his ‘interest’ in the role.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed Tuchel will be their ‘new manager top target’ if they sack Ten Hag.

“He seems to be everybody’s first choice at the moment,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Both Man United and England are lining him up to be their next manager.

“It’s certainly a possibility and I’ve heard Man United are lining him up as their top target if they do decide to sack Ten Hag.

“I think they’ll look to bring somebody in with winning experience at the top level so that they can come in and really make a difference.

“But they also need somebody who can deal with their issues off the field as well.

“He is definitely one of their options, but it will depend on whether he feels he wants to take the United job, because he might have more attractive offers by that stage.”

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have already ‘agreed a contingency plan’ after ‘sack talks’.