According to reports, Manchester United have reached an ‘agreement’ with Ligue Un outfit Marseille to sell Mason Greenwood this summer.

Man Utd were always expected to cash in on Greenwood this summer after he impressed while on loan in La Liga with Getafe last season. He grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances.

The Red Devils pulled the plug on Greenwood‘s return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign amid severe backlash from staff and media.

This came after the forward was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023. This case was discontinued after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

Man Utd have been able to demand a sizable fee for Greenwood as they have the option to extend his contract until 2026 and his exit is useful as it would be a pure profit sale.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were heavily linked with Greenwood earlier this summer, but Marseille and Lazio have recently emerged as his most likely next destinations.

On Tuesday afternoon, it emerged that Marseille have ‘hijacked’ Lazio in the race to sign Greenwood and have submitted an official proposal to Man Utd.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has since revealed that Marseille have ‘reached an agreement’ with Man Utd for Greenwood.

READ: Salah to Real Madrid, Isak to PSG? 10 AI-predicted transfers ranked on the likelihood of them happening



Ornstein explains.

‘The deal would see the Ligue 1 side pay their Premier League counterparts €31.6million (£26.7m), comprising €27.6m (£23.3m) fixed and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons, plus a large share of any future sale. ‘The Athletic reported on Monday that Greenwood had returned to United’s training ground to hold talks with their football leadership team to help facilitate an exit from Old Trafford. ‘Greenwood has attracted interest from a host of European clubs after impressing during a season-long loan spell with Getafe last term. He scored 10 goals in 36 appearances for the Spanish outfit. ‘Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli have all tracked the striker in recent months but Marseille are in pole position in the race for his services.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Finance expert claims Ten Hag sack ‘clause’ is ‘likely real reason’ for contract verdict

👉 Man Utd set to ‘sign’ Spaniard who has ‘fallen in love with Ten Hag’ as Barca make ‘unexpected sacrifice’

👉 Man Utd have ‘superior’ offer accepted as they push for Branthwaite alternative to reject Real Madrid



Ornstein said this ‘proposed move was subject to the forward’s approval’, but Fabrizio Romano later added that Greenwood has given his “green light”.

Romano said: “Olympique Marseille have Mason Greenwood’s green light to the move as final details of contract/salary are being discussed.

“Manchester United have accepted €30m package offered by OM, including sell-on clause around 40/50%. Final details on player side then done deal.”

He added: “The contract offered by Olympique Marseille to Mason Greenwood is valid until June 2029.

“Man United will have close sell-on clause close to 50% of the future sale from June 2025 to June 2029. Done deal between clubs, salary details including bonuses being discussed.”