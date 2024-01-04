Man Utd ‘agree’ Jadon Sancho’s escape route as report reveals ‘new details’ of ‘loan-to-buy deal’

According to reports, England international Jadon Sancho is on the brink of leaving Manchester United for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho made his name during his time in the Bundesliga with Dortmund. He emerged as one of the best wingers in the world with the German outfit as his form earned him a £73m move to Man Utd in 2021.

The former Manchester City academy product has been unable to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, though. He has only managed to impress in fits and starts and he’s not played for Man Utd since the first few weeks of this season as he’s fallen out with Erik ten Hag.

The winger hit out at Ten Hag over social media and accused the manager of making him a “scapegoat”. He has since refused to apologise and has been made to train on his own.

It’s been made clear in recent months that Sancho will not have a career at Man Utd for as long as Ten Hag is manager so he needs to move elsewhere this month.

After being linked with the Saudi Pro League, Dortmund have emerged as the club leading the race to sign him and it was suggested earlier this week that an agreement was edging closer.

On Thursday morning, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed Man Utd have “softened on their obligation to buy stance from the summer”.

“Jadon Sancho to Dortmund almost agreed. Those close to negotiations state the total package, inclusive of all aspects, will be higher than £3m and represents decent business for all parties,” Jacobs tweeted.

“#MUFC appear to have softened on their £50m obligation to buy stance from summer. Expectation is it’s a straight loan with Manchester United hoping his value rises with playing time.”

Football Insider are now reporting that Sancho ‘arrived’ back at Dortmund on Thursday after a ‘loan-to-buy deal’ was agreed. The report adds.

‘It is believed that the 23-year-old will complete the move to his former side in the next hours and then link up with the Dortmund squad at their training camp in Marbella at the start of next week. ‘Sources have told Football Insider new details about the deal, which is set to be an initial loan for the rest of the season with a buy option set at around £25million. ‘Sources also revealed that Dortmund will pay less than half of Sancho’s reported £250,000-a-week wages during his time in Germany.’

Ten Hag was asked about Sancho during his press conference on Thursday evening. He said: “I can’t say anything about that [him returning to Dortmund]. We have to wait and see how things are going and when we have news, of course, we will tell you.”