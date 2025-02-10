According to reports, Manchester United have reached an “agreement” to send Brazil international Casemiro out on loan in a “very risky business” deal.

The former Real Madrid star joined the Red Devils during the 2022 summer transfer window for around £60m plus £10m in add-ons.

Man Utd targeted Casemiro as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong after the FC Barcelona star indicated he was against a move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants were heavily criticised for making such a significant investment in the Brazil international, who has entered the final chapters of his career.

32-year-old Casemiro silenced some of his doubters during his debut season as he made a strong start to life at Man Utd, but his form has dramatically declined over the past couple of years as he’s looked past it.

Under new head coach Ruben Amorim, Casemiro has dropped in the pecking order and he’s been an unused substitute in nine of United’s last eleven Premier League matches.

Casemiro is one of United’s biggest earners and they desperately need to offload the veteran centre-midfielder.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months but he did not complete a move to the Middle East before their January transfer window closed.

However, it has been suggested that Casemiro could still leave Man Utd in the coming days as the winter transfer window in Brazil does not close until February 28.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola claims Casemiro to Flamengo could happen as Man Utd have “agreed to loan him and help with part of his salary”.

“I can assure you that Flamengo investigated the player’s situation in the last few days. The English club agree to loan him and help with part of his salary. [manager] Filipe Luis would love to count on Casemiro,” Nicola said.

“Flamengo understand that, given all the figures, it is a very risky business. Even though United are willing to help with most of the salary, there would still be a very high amount to be paid.”

Interestingly, Amorim recently admitted Man Utd are “taking a risk” with their current transfer strategy.

“We are taking that risk that you talk about because we want a different thing in our team, and we want different profiles,” Amorim said at a press conference on Thursday.

“That is my area. It was my decision to do that. Like I said, we are taking some risks, but it’s the way we want to proceed.

“I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of the results and I already knew when I came here, I look at the schedule, I look at the team and I understood that my decision of changing everything, taking these hard decisions in the middle of the season without new signings, it’s a danger for the coach.

“But since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because, in the end, I think it’s going to pay off in the end.

“But I know, I’m not naive, I already said that many times, that this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation.”