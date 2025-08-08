Man Utd have ‘agreed a loan deal’ for Rasmus Hojlund with AC Milan in ‘pole position’ to get a deal over the line for the striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made three new signings this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all joining Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Cunha and Mbeumo are set to transform Man Utd‘s attack this season with INEOS lining up another improvement in that department in the form of Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international is set to complete a £74m move from RB Leipzig over the next day or two with the hope he will contribute more than the seven Premier League goals that Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managed between themselves last term.

The signing of Sesko is likely to spell the end of Hojlund’s time at Old Trafford with Man Utd boss Amorim looking to offload the Denmark international.

Hojlund has been defiant in his response to the media when questioned about his future with the Dane wanting to stay and prove himself at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Hojlund’s future, he said on his YouTube channel: “Højlund is saying, obviously, that he wants to stay at Manchester United, he wants to fight for his place, but if Man United sign a top striker like Sesko, Højlund can still leave the club.

“No one from Man United told Højlund, ‘you have to go, you have to leave,’ but obviously if a top striker like Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United, for Højlund it could be time to go and leave the club.

“Don’t forget the interest from Italy, especially from AC Milan, who are looking for a striker. At the moment, financially, it’s still considered too expensive; it’s not the only option, because Milan are also considering a move for Dusan Vlahovic.”

And now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Man Utd have ‘opened the door’ to Hojlund leaving ‘on loan with an option to buy’.

Di Marzio adds: ‘As we told you in recent days, AC Milan are looking for a striker to bring to the Rossoneri, and have identified the former Atalanta player from Denmark as one of the potential additions to the squad.

‘Important news has arrived from England today: United have agreed to a loan deal with an option for Højlund, and Milan—given the deal’s terms—are currently in pole position to bring him into the team. However, the player’s approval for his departure is still pending. ‘

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has highlighted the “only difference” between Hojlund and Sesko after highlighting concerns about the latter.

Ferdinand said earlier this month: “The only difference is that Rasmus came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho [on] one side and Amad [Diallo] [on] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes], so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”