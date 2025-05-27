Man Utd ‘agree’ personal terms for second Prem star as Red Devils ‘inform’ club they will pay £30m

Man Utd have ‘agreed’ personal terms with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of a potential £30m move, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had an awful campaign in the Premier League with their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season securing a 15th-placed finish.

Man Utd had an opportunity last Wednesday to put the whole season behind them by winning the Europa League – but they were defeated by Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final.

That was a blow for the Red Devils’ hopes of boosting their transfer budget with Champions League qualification and now Amorim’s summer rebuild will be a little bit trickier.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his famous ‘Here we go’ confirmation to Matheus Cunha’s move from Wolves to Man Utd on Sunday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved. Cunha will sign deal until June 2030 with option until 2031. Wolves to receive £62.5m clause value in installments. Formal steps/contracts to be checked next week.’

With one summer transfer pretty much ticked off, Man Utd are looking to tie down other players before the summer window gets into full swing.

One player they have been consistently linked with recently is Ipswich Town’s Delap, who scored 12 Premier League goals this season, but there had been reports Chelsea are leading the race to sign him.

But now ESPN claim that Man Utd ‘have agreed the framework of a deal for’ Delap and the Red Devils ‘are now waiting for the Ipswich Town striker to decide on his next move’.

The report adds:

‘United have informed Ipswich that they will meet the £30 million ($40.6m) release clause in Delap’s contract if he gives the green light for a move to Old Trafford. ‘The outline of personal terms have also been agreed with Delap’s representatives and the transfer could move quickly once the 22-year-old makes a decision on his future.’

It is understood that Man Utd ‘are attempting to act quickly in the transfer market’ with ESPN crediting them with interest in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Former Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan insists the signings of Cunha and Delap would not solve the ongoing issues at the club.

Strachan told Beste Online Casino Nederland: “Signing Mattheus Cunha and Liam Delap are not going to solve Manchester United’s problems. I question whether the club has the power to go out and sign someone like Alexander Isak? I don’t think they have the ability to pull in some of the best players in the world anymore, and that is a problem.

“Someone like Matteus Cunha isn’t among the best in the world, but he’s still costing £62m! What the club needs is someone to bring all these players together and shape them into becoming Manchester United players. What they’re currently doing is a scattergun approach of thinking they can spend all this money and get better, which has proven to be a complete disaster over the past four years.

“I question what Manchester United’s identity is. Ruben Amorim has a three at the back formation, but that’s not an identity – that’s a system. I look at clubs like Fulham and Brighton and their identity remains the same regardless of the system – high tempo, brave on the ball, running without the ball.

“Man United do not have that at all, and it will put off world class players like Isak from signing for them.”