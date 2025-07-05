Manchester United have agreed to sell Jadon Sancho to Italian giants Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea, who could have signed him permanently for £25million but opted to pay £5million to opt out of their purchase obligation.

The 25-year-old scored five goals and provided 10 assists for the Blues, helping them win the Europa Conference League.

He was set to return for pre-season training on Monday but informed his current employers that he wants to leave and will not report along with team-mates Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia.

Sancho is expected to leave United again in the summer transfer window — this time permanently.

The Red Devils will struggle to negotiate a fee higher than the £25million they agreed with Chelsea last summer, but they won’t mind too much as long as they get his huge salary off the wage bill.

MORE: Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony bottom five, Ronaldo 7th; Mbeumo next?

And it’s Sancho’s wage that’s hindering United’s attempts to shift him.

There’s strong interest from Juventus, but they are yet to reach an agreement with the winger.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Old Lady are still working on a deal to sign Sancho.

His wages are ‘the current big problem’ in their attempts to land the England international, though the Italian club ‘are intensifying contacts’ to bring him in.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Barca boost for Rashford? Arsenal could sign six players

👉 Man Utd ‘release’ Marcus Rashford amid request ‘to leave’ as Barcelona decide to ‘activate Plan B’

👉 Eze to Arsenal and Watkins to Man Utd: Best of the rest reassigned to Premier League big boys

United and Juventus discussed a loan deal for Sancho last summer, but he joined Chelsea instead as they were willing to cover his wages.

Juve are now interested in a permanent transfer, but the player’s £8.6million-a-year salary is an issue.

There is apparently ‘an agreement with Manchester United,’ and two options are on the table: ‘an exchange including Douglas Luiz or a straight purchase’ worth £21.5million plus add-ons.

The unfortunate thing is that ‘there is no agreement with Sancho,’ who remains enthusiastic about the move and has offered to reduce his salary.

Sancho is hoping for £7million a year, but Juve are offering £5-6million. The winger’s demands are not ‘sustainable’ for the Serie A side, whose objective this summer is to reduce their wage bill, not increase it.

To help do so, Juve are open to selling striker Dusan Vlahovic to help fund the signing of Sancho.

READ MORE: Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool on biggest transfer summer spenders of 2025 list