According to reports, Manchester United have ‘agreed terms’ for their next summer signing, while one star has been ‘granted approval’ to leave the club.

The Red Devils made a strong start to this summer’s transfer window as they swiftly wrapped up deals for Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, investing around £65m on their first two signings.

However, Man Utd have stuttered in recent weeks as this is partly down to them struggling to offload several big-money outcasts, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony still contracted to the Premier League giants.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are linked with several potential signings as they require upgrades in most positions after finishing 15th in the Premier League during their trophyless 2024/25 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, their current priority is to overhaul their attack as they struggled to create chances and score goals while adapting to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

The No.10 position is key to this system and Cunha is a clear upgrade on last season’s options, but they remain in the market for another signing in this area and they are targeting Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, like Cunha, was one of the standout forwards in the Premier League last season and he scored 20 goals for Brentford.

The Bees standout is in the final year of his contract, but the London outfit can demand a sizable fee as they have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027.

Man Utd have had a couple of bids rejected for Mbeumo as they have haggled over a price with Brentford, but Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have ‘agreed terms’ with their Premier League rivals over Mbeumo.

The report claims the Red Devils are ‘very close to a major deal’ for Mbeumo, as they have ‘accepted’ Brentford’s £65m fee for the forward.

This is while Man Utd defender Tyrell Malacia has been ‘granted approval’ to leave, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reporting that he ‘could join’ Celtic this summer.

However, it is noted that the Red Devils need to make a ‘compromise’ to force through his exit as they would need to ‘subsidise his wages’ to seal a deal with Celtic.

O’Rourke explained: “It’ll be a struggle for Celtic to meet his wages unless Manchester United subsidise them – that’s probably the only way a potential deal could happen.

“He is one of those players that Manchester United are openly willing to sell; he’s been allowed to return late for pre-season to try and sort out his future.

“Celtic would be an attractive proposition for someone like Malacia next season – but they’ve got Kieran Tierney back at Celtic Park this year as well.

“You’d imagine Tierney would be a starter when fit for Brendan Rodgers, so I’m not sure Malacia will be too keen on moving to a club where he’s not guaranteed minutes either.”