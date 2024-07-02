Man Utd ‘agree’ to pay £34m for defender Ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with as Real Madrid ‘confirm farewell’

Miguel Gutierrez has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have agreed to pay Real Madrid’s asking price for Miguel Gutierrez in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change at Old Trafford after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year.

After finally confirming Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director earlier this week, Man Utd now have their transfer team in place as they get going on bringing in potential new signings.

There have been numerous rumours flying around over the summer but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Man Utd will sign a new left-back.

Romano said last month: “Man Utd will sign a left-back because they know Tyrell Malacia is struggling, also the injuries of Luke Shaw this season. [They] will go for a young, talented and good, important left-back.

“This is the idea of the club and also agreed with the manager.”

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries last term, Diogo Dalot was often called upon to play out of position on the left-hand side and reports in Spain have indicated that they will look to solve their left-back issues by signing Gutierrez.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd have been given ‘green light’ to secure first summer signing

👉 Man Utd finally ‘agree deal’ with Newcastle as Ashworth is expected to begin role with ‘immediate effect’

👉 De Ligt responds to Man Utd transfer approach as Bayern Munich ‘agreement’ claim is made



The Spaniard moved to Girona in 2022 and has impressed for the La Liga side, making 76 appearances over two seasons in all competitions and helping them qualify for the Champions League last season.

Real Madrid ‘have already informed Girona that they will exercise the purchase option they reserved for him, which is valued at just eight million euros, a real bargain.’

But the La Liga giants ‘will not bet on him’ and Real Madrid will ‘confirm another farewell this summer’ after they ‘agree’ to accept a pledge from Man Utd to pay them €40m (£34m).

Man Utd ‘is the team that is most strongly betting on the Spanish international’ despite interest from Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

‘Obsessed’ Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘is keen to bring Gutierrez into his squad as he is not happy with the left-backs he has at his disposal’.

There is more news on potential Man Utd incomings this summer as Bologna insist Red Devils target Joshua Zirkzee is extremely likely to move another club this summer.

Bologna director Giovanni Sartori said: “Joshua Zirkzee has a release clause into his contract and I believe he’s 99% going to leave the club.”