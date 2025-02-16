United are willing to pay the full price for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly ‘agreed to pay the release fee’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with PSG joining the Red Devils in making a ‘verbal offer’.

Osimhen has consistently been on the radar of Premier League clubs in recent years, but he missed out on a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window after Napoli made him available.

The Serie A giants attempted to usher Osimhen out of the door after he butted heads with clubs chiefs and Romelu Lukaku was signed as his replacement.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain plotted moves for Osimhen, but they failed to complete a deal. This led the Nigeria international to join Galatasaray on loan as a short-term solution.

Osimhen has continued in the same goalscoring vein for the Turkish giants, finding the net 17 times in 23 games this season, with several top European clubs keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.

The striker’s release fee now stands at £65m having been over £100m before his move to Turkey, and journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu from Turkish outlet Sports Digitale claims Galatasaray have given up hope of securing his permanent transfer.

He said: “Victor Osimhen is about to sign a world-famous management company. In fact, these negotiations are intermediated by a player from Real Madrid. What does this mean? The possibility of an agreement with Galatasaray in June has decreased a lot.”

And the journalist went on to reveal that United have agreed to pay Napoli the £65m required to sign him in the summer, but so too have PSG.

“PSG and Manchester United made their verbal offer to the player’s side regarding the salary and contract period. Because both clubs agreed to pay Napoli the release fee. It is very difficult for Galatasaray to compete with these two clubs. He is probably leaving at the end of the season,” he added.

The report will be music to the ears of United fans, who saw both Marcus Rashford and Antony leave on loan in January while no forwards were added to the squad to cope with their exits.

And head coach Ruben Amorim hasn’t been helped by news of an injury to Amad Diallo, which looks set to keep the bright spark in United’s dismal season out for an extended period.

‘Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,’ Amad told his followers on social media on Saturday evening.

‘Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

‘I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.’