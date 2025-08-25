Man Utd to ‘agree two transfers within days’ after Neville slams one player over ‘not a good look’

Man Utd will reportedly ‘agree two deals within days’ after Altay Bayindir continued to keep his place in net for the Red Devils against Fulham.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season with Ruben Amorim’s side losing to Arsenal in the opening weekend before being held to a draw against Fulham on Sunday.

It is not the start Amorim would have wanted after the Man Utd board decided to put their faith in him this season despite a 15th-placed finish last term.

Andre Onana failed to impress in goal last season as he made a number of glaring errors and Bayindir has started both of the Red Devils’ first two matches this campaign.

But Man Utd legend Gary Neville was not happy with what he saw from the Turkey international, who was at fault for Arsenal’s goal at Old Trafford last weekend, when Bayindir flapped at a Fulham corner but Rodrigo Muniz could not take advantage.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “It is not a good look for Bayindir this – United need to sort this as it is not going to go away. He is 27 years old, which is not young for a goalkeeper and it puts pressure on your defence when your ‘keeper is flapping like that.”

READ: Mailbox: Man Utd fans are ‘deluded’ or trying to win ‘I told you so’ trophy

After his side’s draw at Craven Cottage, Man Utd boss Amorim told reporters: “I am focused on our goalkeepers. Like every manager I look at the amount of training, what I see in pre-season, in the games and try to decide who is the best goalkeeper to use in a game and I am going to continue to do that.”

“You can look at it both sides,” he said when asked about Bayindir being targeted at corners. “We have a goal with a goal kick, we have two situations where we could manage to score, a penalty and the corner kick. In every game in the Premier League, you will always have situations in the corners.”

And now Football Insider claims that Man Utd are ‘to agree two goalkeeper deals within days’ after their disappointing result against Fulham.

Man Utd ‘will sell one of their current goalkeepers in the next few days’ while Senne Lammens is ‘expected to join’ from Belgian side Antwerp before the deadline.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim wastes Arsenal goodwill immediately as Manchester United sacrifice everything for nothing

👉 Where’s Kobbie Mainoo? Amorim ‘fighting’ talk and Ferdinand ‘system’ theory

👉 Neville claims Man Utd star is ‘nowhere near’ as ‘biggest worry’ raised with two signings demanded

Football Insider adds: ‘Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are at risk, with Tom Heaton likely to stay at Old Trafford as the third-choice option.

‘Sources say that Lammens is coming in as a long-term project for the Red Devils, to provide competition and back up for the number one keeper.’

Fabrizio Romano brought the latest on Lammens on his YouTube channel overnight, the transfer expert said: “Manchester United remain focused on the opportunity to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the window.

“The player they want is Senne Lammens at Royal Antwerp. My understanding remains that the player is keen on a move to Manchester United, contacts took place again on Saturday with Manchester United and Antwerp. The two clubs are talking, at the moment, not yet a done deal but advancing.

“The agreement with the player is okay, club to club negotiating. They started at €17 million plus €3m in add ons. Now Antwerp are asking for something close to €25m. So there is negotiations ongoing on the transfer fee and the details of the deal. Conversations are ongoing for Senne Lammens to go to Manchester United.

“Let me explain again, that Lammens to Man United doesn’t mean that Andre Onana is leaving because he remains an important player for United and there are no concrete negotiations taking place. At the moment the situation has not changed.”