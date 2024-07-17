Manchester United have agreed to sell Mason Greenwood to Ligue 1 club Marseille for over £26million, according to reports.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for England, is on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches and scored eight goals.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer, including Lazio and Atletico Madrid, but Marseille are now understood to be in pole position.

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” the Ineos founder said.

“We will make a decision and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Greenwood is understood to have briefly been at United’s Carrington training base on last Monday to meet with the club’s football leadership, where discussions focused on finding him a new club took place, but did not take part in training.

A move to Marseille appears to be close to being finalised and The Telegraph has reported that an agreement between the two clubs includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

This could end up being a masterstroke from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team after agreeing to accept £26.6m, which is significantly less than their £40m asking price.

It is claimed that Greenwood has given the green light to complete a permanent transfer to France with ‘the very high sell-on clause’ being a strong reason why Man Utd have accepted less than their initial valuation.

The forward ‘is now set to travel to France to complete a medical and sign a contract’ after receiving interest from Serie A side Lazio.

The transfer has not been well received in some quarters, with a section of the Marseille fanbase launching a #GreenwoodNotWelcome campaign due to the aforementioned legal issues.

Meanwhile, Marseille’s mayor, Benoit Payan, urged the French club’s president to abandon their pursuit of the player.

Man Utd will be busy this summer as they look to sell several first-team players and add more depth to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

They have already signed young striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for an initial £35.5m and have had a bid accepted by Lille for 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, who is believed to be prioritising a switch to Real Madrid.

Following the sales of Willy Kambwala, Alvaro Fernandez and Donny van de Beek, Man Utd are also listening to offers for Scott McTominay.

The Telegraph Sport report adds that he ‘is of interest to several clubs’ and Fulham recently made a bid for him.

The Red Devils ‘rejected’ the offer from the Cottagers – who are seeking a replacement for Joao Palhinha – after the Londoners failed to meet the £30m asking price.

