According to reports, one Manchester United transfer is off after Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho decided to pull the plug on the deal.

The Red Devils are busy working on deals, with Bryan Mbeumo set to join Matheus Cunha in signing for the Premier League giants. A fee has been agreed for the Brentford star, whose arrival will take the club’s summer spending past £120m.

Man Utd are also looking to usher several players towards the exit door to raise funds, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony among the prime candidates to leave.

Sancho‘s future is unclear after Chelsea decided against making his loan move permanent for around £25m.

The England international was sent back to Man Utd after an inconsistent spell at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea decided to pay a reported £5m penalty fee to opt out of a permanent deal.

Sancho impressed in flashes for the Blues, but did not do enough overall to justify a prolonged stay at Stamford Bridge and he could leave the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from Serie A, with reports suggesting Napoli and Juventus are willing to ‘meet’ Man Utd’s asking price for the forwad but face a ‘huge problem’.

Alternatively, it’s been suggested that the winger could move to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, who are managed by former Man Utd boss Mourinho.

Earlier this week, reports in Turkey claimed Sancho has ‘said yes’ and ‘agreed’ a move to Fenerbahce, who were set to open talks with Man Utd over the deal’s structure.

However, a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik claims this deal ‘is not happening’ as they have revealed why Mourinho ‘did not want’ Sancho.

Mourinho is said to have made this decision after consulting with Mourinho over Sancho, with a deal not happening because he ‘only wants professionals’.

‘Fenerbahce continues its transfer activities at full speed. The yellow-navy club had asked about the situation of Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. However, Mourinho’s negative attitude in this transfer emerged. ‘Jose Mourinho only wants ‘professionals’ in the team. Not players who only want to come to Turkey for money and who will not feel any loyalty to the club. That’s why the Sancho transfer was suspended in Fenerbahce.’

Premier League clubs are also said to be interesting in offering an escape route for Sancho, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur mooted as destinations.