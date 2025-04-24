The player Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign this summer “won’t make a difference” as Alan Shearer urges the Red Devils to focus on a “real bargain”.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a miserable campaign which has seen Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag as manager but their poor performances and results continue under the Portuguese boss.

There remains hope of a trophy and possible Champions League football next season through Europa League glory as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final against Athletic Club, with the carrot of competing in Europe’s showcase competition huge for potential new recruits and for those tasked with rebuilding the squad thanks to the money they will receive as a result.

Amorim wants to put his own stamp on the squad having struggled to implement his philosophy and system having arrived in November, and respected journalist David Ornstein confirmed on Thursday that “the priority is the attack”.

And a report from Goal Brazil claimed United have ‘reached an agreement’ with Wolves for Matheus Cunha:

‘Matheus Cunha will swap Wolves for Manchester United in the next transfer window. ‘The Red Devils have an agreement in place for the Brazilian to join the squad and will pay the release clause, which is around 62.5 million euros. ‘Matheus Cunha’s good performances over the last two seasons have seen United eye the 25-year-old Brazilian. ‘Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have both shown interest in the player, but United have taken the lead and decided to make a big move for the Brazilian. ‘The negotiation is all tied up and should be completed at the end of the European season, even before the transfer window opens.’

But Alan Shearer has warned United that they will need more than “maverick” Cunha to “make a difference” next season.

“[He] wouldn’t make a difference for Man United – they’re going to need another six or seven players on top of that,” Shearer said. “He’s just one of the players, if it is going to happen, but yeah I get it and I understand it.

“He’ll be a welcome addition, absolutely. I don’t know what they’re going to have to pay for him. I suspect it’s quite a hefty amount. Has he got talent? Absolutely. Is he a bit of a maverick? Yeah, but you get that with most good players – they have an edge to them and a side which some people may not like.”

Amorim will look to play Cunha in one of the two inverted No.10 positions behind a central striker, and Shearer believes a top quality No.9 should be the priority, picking Liam Delap as a “real bargain” they should pull out all the stops to land this summer.

“They need a top-class centre-forward like Delap, but they need someone like Cunha as well,” the former Newcastle said. “They need players defensively as well – all around the pitch they need reinforcements.

“Whether they can go out and spend that much, I don’t know. I suspect that may depend whether they get into the Champions League or not. I’ve read that there’s about a £30m release clause for Liam Delap, which means that someone is going to get a real bargain in that. It isn’t a lot of money for a centre-forward with big potential, like he has.

“He’ll have tons of options, Delap will. When you look at all the clubs who need a centre-forward in the Premier League – Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Spurs – there’ll be huge clubs all looking at Delap. There’s no doubt, if it is that amount of money, then he will have big options.”