Man Utd reach Amorim ‘agreement’; expected first game surfaces amid reveal on ‘accepted terms’

Manchester United have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon for Ruben Amorim after INEOS ‘accepted terms’ demanded by the Portuguese club.

The Red Devils made Amorim their top target after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team decided to sack Erik ten Hag following their 2-1 loss at West Ham United on Sunday.

In the summer, 39-year-old Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham United, but he stuck with Sporting Lisbon after helping them win the Primeira Liga last season.

More recently, Amorim has been mooted as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola after Man City raided Sporting Lisbon for sporting director Hugo Viana.

However, Man Utd have moved to appoint Amorim and an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between the two clubs.

Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon have been in talks this week and a report claimed two obstacles were in the way of a deal being finalised.

However, a report from The Athletic claims ‘United have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over the hire of Amorim as head coach’.

This report has provided details on this deal and when Amorim will likely ‘first take charge’ of Man Utd.

‘As part of the deal Amorim is set to stay with Sporting for their next three games, including against Manchester City on Tuesday and Braga on November 10, meaning he would first take charge of United away at Ipswich Town on November 24. ‘Sporting were determined to keep hold of Amorim for this crucial period and United have accepted those terms in recognition of the 39-year-old’s standing at the Portuguese club and his desire for a smooth exit mid-campaign.’

