Premier League giants Man Utd are closing in on a deal to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils have brought in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer as the INEOS era gets underway at Old Trafford.

While Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Omari Forson have all left on free transfers, while Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Carreras, Facundo Pellistri, Willy Kambwala, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood departed for fees.

And now another player looks set to leave Man Utd with Scotland international McTominay attracting interest from Napoli.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now confirmed that Man Utd have accepted an offer for McTominay – who scored ten goals in all competitions last season – “in the region” of €30m with the Scot now having to decide whether he wants to join.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic:

“Napoli have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Scott McTominay. “The proposed deal is subject to all parties being satisfied with the player terms. A fee in the region of €30million (£25.4m; $33.6m) has been settled on and United would receive a share of any future sale from the Italian side.

“McTominay is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and United have an option to extend by 12 months, so discussions still need to be finalised with the 27-year-old.”

Sofyan Amrabat, who spent last season on loan at Man Utd, is one late option for the Red Devils but reports in Italy claim that the Premier League side ‘will not satisfy’ Fiorentina’s €15m demands.

Before Ornstein’s announcement on McTominay, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the latest on the Red Devils’ interest in Ugarte and Napoli’s alternative in case they don’t get the Man Utd midfielder over the line.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As we’re mentioning Manchester United, keep a close eye on Scott McTominay because the interest of Napoli is genuine.

“Napoli will sign two midfielders, now they have to decide who. They spoke with Amrabat, and though they had a bid (€25m, rejected) for McTominay, their interest remains strong.

“They have an agreement in principle for Billy Gilmour but are still waiting on the final green light to confirm his medical and travel. A decision will be made soon, but both McTominay and Gilmour remain on Napoli’s list.

“Let’s see how the conversation goes between Napoli and Man United in the next hours, in the next days, and see what happens with McTominay.

“Keep an eye also on the situation of a new midfielder for Manchester United.

“United will sign a new midfielder, and the player is Manuel Ugarte. I know there were many questions from you about Ederson from Atalanta, many reports on the Brazilian midfielder, but no, Manchester United are only working on Manu Ugarte, and Manu Ugarte is only waiting for United.

“This is the story from the end of July with his agent, Jorge Mendes, on it.

“The expectation is for Man United to give the final green light to the deal in the next days, and I will keep you posted.”