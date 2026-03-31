Man Utd seal ‘agreement’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms Maguire contract is a done deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire is set to sign a new contract until 2027 with an option.

The Red Devils struggled earlier in the season under Ruben Amorim before Man Utd decided to sack the Portuguese head coach in January.

INEOS made the decision to make Michael Carrick the new interim boss until the end of the season, after Darren Fletcher had taken charge of two matches, and things are now heading in the right direction.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and lost one of Carrick’s first ten matches in charge and now the third-placed Red Devils look likely to secure Champions League football.

A huge part of their success in recent months has been Maguire’s return and the England international has earned a new contract at the club after it had looked likely that he would leave on a free transfer under Amorim.

And Romano has now revealed that there is a “verbal agreement” in place between Maguire and Man Utd and he could even stay until 2028 if the Red Devils trigger their option.

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Romano wrote on Instagram: “Here we go! Harry Maguire, set to sign [a] new deal at Man United until June 2027.

“Verbal agreement in place with Maguire and United set to put pen to paper before the end of the season. The agreement will also include an option on club side to extend the contract until June 2028 – if United want.”

A report on Monday insisted that Man Utd are looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

And Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed why Man Utd could actually be a more attractive prospect for the Germany international.

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O’Rourke recently said: “A title win would provide another string to Arsenal’s bow when it comes to trying to convince him to join, but United certainly have their level of squad depth on their side.

“Goretzka would be competing alongside the esteemed duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, plus Martin Odegaard, if he moved to the Emirates Stadium, but if he made the switch to Old Trafford instead, there would be far less competition for him.

“The former Schalke man would surely fancy his chances of pushing ahead of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order, with places set to be up for grabs at the base of the midfield.”