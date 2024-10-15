Alan Shearer applauds ex-Man Utd star for leaving Old Trafford: ‘It was a wise decision’

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has applauded Scott McTominay’s decision to leave Man Utd for Napoli in the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international’s exit to the Serie A giants paved the way for Manuel Ugarte to move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

McTominay’s move to Napoli ended the midfielder’s 12-year association with Man Utd since joining in 2012.

He made his senior debut for the club against Arsenal five years later and became a regular in the Man Utd squad, amassing 253 appearances.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admitted on deadline day that McTominay’s switch would present mixed feelings, but believes the transfer is necessary according to financial rules.

“It’s a little bit mixed, I’m very happy for him,” Ten Hag said after the Scottish midfielder travelled to Naples to complete the transfer.

“It’s also (a good deal) for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything.

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.

“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal, for Scott he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”

McTominay has been earning rave reviews from the Italian press and Napoli fans as he settles into Serie A and Shearer was pleased to see him leave Man Utd for the good of his career.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The perpetually linked to the Premier League XI includes so many Man Utd transfer targets

👉 INEOS ditch Man Utd legend Ferguson in latest casualty of their ‘cost-cutting programme’

👉 ‘Slow’ Man Utd summer signing told to leave already after ‘crazy’ Ratcliffe transfer



Shearer told Betfair: “It was a wise decision for Scott McTominay to move countries and experience something different, not only on a football pitch but in life as well.

“I wonder what McTominay thinks, looking back at what Man United are doing this season – or rather what they are not doing in terms of performances on the pitch.

“Scott will look at himself and think he’s made the right decision because it looks as if the move to Napoli is going well for him.

“He’s already scored a couple of goals, he’s developing a good relationship with Romelu Lukaku, and it looks like he’s enjoying it so from his point of view, he’s clearly made the right decision to leave Manchester United.”

Federico Macheda thinks McTominay – who he played with in the youth ranks at Old Trafford – is a “great player” and that Man Utd made a mistake allowing him to join Napoli.

Macheda told Radio Serie A: “I’ve known Scott since he was 12. United were wrong to let him go. He came through the youth ranks to the first team and is a great player.”