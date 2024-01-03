‘Alarm’ at Man Utd as Erik ten Hag’s agent ‘ruffles feathers’ at academy level

Erik ten Hag’s agent has been ‘ruffling feathers’ by trying to poach Man Utd academy players from their current representatives, according to reports.

A report back in September claimed that Man Utd staff had ‘expressed concerns about the growing involvement of Erik ten Hag’s agent Kees Vos in transfer activity at Old Trafford’.

It is understood that the group ‘have become the go-to agency in negotiating player signings and sales for United, as well as providing informal advice on the transfer market’.

The news came after Man Utd completed the signings of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount in big-money deals, while Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat also joined the club in the summer.

Gary Neville criticised Man Utd at the time for following the recruitment wishes of the manager once again after making a number of transfer mistakes in the past.

Neville told Sky Sports: “The club has been pulled from pillar to post over this last 10 or 11 years from a sporting point of view because of their manager’s wishes on recruitment. And it’s happened again.

“They are Erik ten Hag’s players, those are the ones he wanted, Jose brought in the lads that he wanted, like Lukaku and Pogba and those lads, and Van Gaal went for a very technical type of player, loads of left-footed centre backs and left-backs and stuff like that.

“They have all brought in who they wanted to bring in. I thought this time there would be a stronger sporting project behind the scenes that would enable Manchester United to bring in a group of players.

“But Manchester United have again allowed the manager to influence the signings and that is my concern with the club. They have got no strength at the very top.

“If you are talking about the best sporting operators in this country and in Europe, Manchester United don’t have them, they just don’t and that is my concern.”

And now The Sun claim there is still ‘alarm’ over Vos’ influence over transfers at the club and that Ten Hag’s agent has ‘ruffled the feathers’ of the agents of some of the Man Utd academy players.

The Sun claims:

‘There has also been alarm over his agent, Kees Vos, and his growing involvement in transfers at the club. ‘Vos’ Sports Entertainment Group represent Hojlund, who joined the agency a month before the United deal went through. ‘They also acted on behalf of United during negotiations to bring Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. ‘Equally, SunSport understands that SEG have ruffled the feathers of the agents of some of United’s younger players in the academy. ‘SEG, as does happen in football, have tried to get the players to leave their current agents and move over to them instead.’

