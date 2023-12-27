A late Christmas miracle took place at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as Manchester United summoned the spirit of old to seal a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

There were several factors behind the victory, but none of it would have been possible without Alejandro Garnacho.

After a 13th defeat of a truly dire season to date at West Ham, Erik ten Hag made four changes. The most significant was the re-introduction of some much-needed midfield control and balance in the shape of Christian Eriksen, in favour of ‘second striker’ Scott McTominay, as well as Marcus Rashford’s return to the line-up after a month on the bench.

Rashford and Garnacho have started together before, but this marked a change. Whereas previously, the former was either played up front or shifted to the right, last night the young Argentinian lined up there, allowing the Englishman to play in his preferred left-sided role.

It always felt peculiar that Ten Hag had not tried this before (as with many of his other tactical decisions this campaign), especially as Rashford has so openly talked about how he does not feel comfortable playing right.

That might feel a tad over the top and he has been accused in some quarters of downing tools, but it absolutely does make sense to field Rashford on the left and the Argentine to the right of Rasmus Hojlund, who obviously enjoyed his own big moment at Old Trafford.

Firstly, Garnacho is only 19 and 60-odd games into his United first-team career – he is not yet fully settled into a role or position and can easily make a shift at that tender age without disrupting his progress. It could even amplify it, and maybe has based on an admittedly tiny sample size.

Secondly, it might seem a basic tactic, but it is one Ten Hag has been avoiding all season – play your best players in their best positions.

The Dutchman would cite injuries – and United’s terrible squad-building over the years is also relevant – but too often this season, chief creator Bruno Fernandes has been played deep to accommodate the ‘box crashing’ of McTominay to dwindling returns, while Luke Shaw, a key outlet at left-back, has played at centre-back with Varane on the bench.

Rashford might be in the midst of a crisis of confidence but, as stands, he is still (at least on paper) one of United’s better players, and one Ten Hag desperately needs to get firing if he is to turn things around this season.

He is also definitely a better player than Antony, whose signing and continued presence in starting XIs has been the easiest stick to beat Ten Hag with.

Of course, it is not the manager’s fault that those above him are so incompetent that they sanctioned an £82million purchase (when he had been internally valued at £25 million in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era); he isn’t the head of recruitment after all.

But it is on Ten Hag that he has consistently picked him despite a lack of any goal output all season, and it’s even worse when you consider the impact it has had on Rasmus Hojlund. It would be one thing if he was creating chances for the young Dane, but he had made just six passes to him in the league prior before Boxing Day.

The Brazilian, as stands, is a purely defensive winger: great at tracking back and marking opposition full-backs but next to non-existent where he is meant to make a difference.

The same cannot be said for Garnacho, even if his defensive work could do with improving – that might come with age, or maybe United will eventually progress to the point where attackers will press up front and little else, such is the solidity elsewhere.

His two goals brought United level, and he had a third disallowed; it would have been the best of the lot, with exquisite composure shown to round Emi Martinez and slot home from a tight angle with a defender rushing back.

Both that slightly offside goal and his first valid goal came via Rashford assists, from left to right, showing the potential when playing the two together in more suitable roles.

A nod must also be made to Villa’s high line, which allowed United to exploit them on the break. Why Unai Emery didn’t drop deep in the second half with a two-goal lead is baffling, and a decision that he will probably rue as his side slide from brief title contention.

What is also so refreshing about Garnacho is his confidence. He has had an up-and-down season (like so many others at United) but it has not dimmed the belief he has in his own abilities, notably most evident with that bicycle-kick against Everton.

United need that given their current fortunes – he provides fresh impetus and hope for a brighter future among the fanbase, as do Kobbie Mainoo and Hojlund, whose celebration of the winner and his first league goal for the club showed how much he cares. Fans buy into that.

The three have not yet been deeply affected/ruined by the widespread malaise at the club. They still have a chance.

Prior to Tuesday night, United forwards had contributed an abysmal three league goals. That embarrassing tally is now doubled, and much of it can be laid at the feet of Garnacho and the set up of the front three as a whole.

If Erik ten Hag is to make a stab at convincing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS that he is the man to take the club forward, sticking with the kids and that front three with Bruno in behind might be his only bet.

In truth, he is as lucky that he could not be sacked while the 25% ownership deal is being thrashed out as he is unlucky to have worked under the Glazers for the last 18 months, but his fortunate stay of execution is approaching end date.

Maybe Garnacho will be to him what Mark Robins was to Fergie in 1990?