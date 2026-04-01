Man Utd ‘on alert’ as England superstar Harry Kane is ‘tempted’ by transfer

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Harry Kane has put a number of clubs around the world, including Man Utd, on “alert” as his contract talks at Bayern Munich stall, according to reports.

Kane has another year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena and is enjoying another brilliant season in Munich, contributing 48 goals and five assists in 39 matches in all competitions.

That takes his total to 133 goals in 136 matches in all competitions since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth €110m.

The Bavarians have been attempting to renew his contract in recent months as they look to tie the England international down until 2028 or 2029.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told Sky Germany earlier this year: “We are talking to Harry. Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made.”

But Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness admits that he is concerned that Kane could leave the Bundesliga giants for Saudi Arabia if a club puts “a lot of money” down for the England striker.

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Hoeness told Kicker: “He didn’t exercise his release clause, which means he’s definitely under contract here until summer 2027.

“What I’m hearing and feeling is that he and his family feel extremely comfortable here.

“You never know when a Saudi comes along and puts a lot of money on the table… But he feels very much at home.”

Hoeness added: “Harry Kane can play at this level for at least another three or four years, because he’s a perfect professional who takes care of his body.

“He’s always at rehab and with the physios.”

Football Insider now claims that Kane ‘has placed a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United on alert as contract talks with Bayern Munich have not progressed’.

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And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists the Red Devils and other Premier League clubs “would be silly not to be having a look” at Kane.

Brown told Football Insider: “Harry Kane’s future is going to be interesting.

“A lot will depend on what he wants to do, because everybody you speak to says he’s happy at Bayern Munich, but now it’s been suggested he could be tempted away.

“When people [Hoeness] are saying things like that, of course you’re going to be aware of it.

“If his contract talks maybe aren’t going as planned and they think he could be tempted to go to Saudi, what’s stopping a Premier League clubs from making a move?

“Whoever it may be, Man United maybe or any other club, if Kane is considering leaving Bayern Munich they would be silly not to be having a look.

“He might want to return to England and have a go at breaking Shearer’s record, that was all the talk when he was leaving Tottenham.

“By all accounts, I think he’s happy at Bayern and that’s probably not going to change, but if there is a suggestion he could leave, the interest will be there.”