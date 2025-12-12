Man Utd go ‘all in’ for Sunderland star as they ‘approach’ agent for Chelsea target

Man Utd are going ‘all in’ for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki if a deal for Carlos Baleba proves to be too expensive, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players in the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looked to back Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd used a lot of that money to improve their attacking options as they were the fifth lowest scorers in the Premier League last term.

However, they faced criticism for failing to strengthen their midfield with the position a clear area of weakness throughout last term.

Sixth-placed Man Utd have managed okay this term but Amorim and the board think signing a midfielder in January could push them on to greater things.

The Red Devils did enquire about Brighton’s Baleba and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window but the potential deals didn’t go any further.

And now Sky reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims that if Baleba proves too expensive then Sunderland midfielder Sadiki is their next target.

Tavolieri said: “Manchester United and Chelsea are vying for Noah Sadiki! The battle is already raging in the Premier League… and it concerns a name still relatively unknown to the general public, but not to scouts: Noah Sadiki. The Congolese midfielder from Sunderland is attracting a lot of attention, to the point that Manchester United and Chelsea have decided to step up their pursuit.

“According to our information, Chelsea acted immediately after the Black Cats’ last match against the Blues on October 25th, contacting Sunderland to inquire about the asking price for the young talent. This direct approach is a sign of the very serious interest from Stamford Bridge.

“But Chelsea aren’t alone. Manchester United have long had Sadiki in their sights: the Red Devils had already approached the player’s representatives at the start of the season, proof that the situation is being closely monitored. Looking for a midfielder, United could turn to Sadiki if signing Baleba proves too expensive.

“With Chelsea aggressive in the transfer market and Manchester United looking for creative solutions, the race to sign Noah Sadiki is officially on…”

Former Man Utd player Gordon Strachan reckons the Red Devils should “go and get” Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Strachan told BestBettingSites: “I’ve got to say Adam Wharton is the one I like watching more than anybody. I remember watching him for Blackburn in a pre-season game at Dundee many years ago.

“Everything about him was just him looking to get the ball forward, and if you’ve seen his passing yesterday (Fulham vs Palace), he ran the game, didn’t he?

“But he’s seeing things other people don’t see. It’s the kind of passes he makes. Some players hit 40-year balls and nothing happens from it. This guy takes five players out of the game with one pass over 15 yards.

“First of all, you need the vision to do that and second, you need the technique to do that. He’s got both.

“There’s some great midfield players in the country at the moment, but I just think that Wharton is the one who, if I was a top team, I would try and buy him. He’d be perfect for Manchester United. Go and get your cash out for him. Go and get him.”