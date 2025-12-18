Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have decided that they will ‘go all out’ for Liverpool and Manchester City target Antoine Semenyo in January.

In the summer, the Red Devils focused on overhauling their attack as they invested heavily to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Sesko has had a slow start at Old Trafford, but Mbeumo and Cunha have instantly hit the ground running and have made a huge impact for Ruben Amorim‘s side this season.

Mbeumo and Cunha are clear upgrades on Man Utd’s other No.10 options, with these forwards preferred over Semenyo in the summer.

Despite this, Semenyo remains on Man Utd’s radar ahead of the winter transfer window as the Bournemouth star has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this term.

The 25-year-old has seven goals and three assists in his 15 appearances for Bournemouth this term and he is expected to leave the Cherries in January.

This is because Semenyo has a £65m release clause, which reduces to £50m in the summer, that can be activated in January and he is attracting interest from Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs.

Semenyo has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, but a new report from The Telegraph claims Man Utd will ‘go all out’ for the talented winger next month.

Regarding Man Utd’s interest, the report claims:

‘United wanted to sign Semenyo last summer but baulked at Bournemouth’s £80m plus asking price. But United remain keen to add the Ghana international to their squad now the release clause inserted under the terms of the new five-year contract he signed with ‘Sources anticipate that any deal for Semenyo is likely to be one earlier rather than later in the winter transfer window.’

It is also well-known that the Red Devils are looking to overhaul their midfield department next year.

Their priority is to sign a new No.6 to be a replacement for Casemiro and they are linked with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Man Utd could also recruit another centre-midfielder to potentially fill the void left by Kobbie Mainoo, with ex-Wolves star Ruben Neves among their options.

Neves was a great asset for Wolves in the Premier League, but he has spent the last couple of years in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal.

Now, though, Neves is ready for a return to the Premier League, with a new report from The Times claiming that he ‘wants a move to England in January.

Regarding Man Utd’s interest, the report adds: ‘The Portugal international has rejected a new contract at Al-Hilal and is set on return to England, offering Ruben Amorim an ideal solution to his midfield issues.’