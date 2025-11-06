Man Utd are now ready to allow Jadon Sancho to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer despite having the option to extend his deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Sancho to go out on loan for the third time since moving to Old Trafford in 2021 for £73m with the England international’s form taking a nose dive.

Sancho has played just 83 times for Man Utd in four-and-a-half years with Ruben Amorim allowing the winger join Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan over the summer.

The Man Utd loanee is yet to make a Premier League start for Villa with the former Borussia Dortmund man disappointing in his six appearances in all competitions.

Sancho is unlikely to increase his value during his current loan and talkSPORT claim that Man Utd are now ready to cut their losses on the 25-year-old.

The Premier League giants are ‘resigned to allow the England international leave for free next summer – one year ahead of schedule’.

The report adds: ‘His Old Trafford contract expires next summer, but United have the option to extend by a further year to protect his transfer value.

‘However, talkSPORT has been told United are leaning towards cutting their losses with Sancho completely rather than risk being saddled with another year of his wages of around £200,000-a-week.’

Man Utd could look at bringing in new faces over the January transfer window with Amorim managing to turn their fortunes around in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have taken ten points from their last four matches in the Premier League with Man Utd now just one point behind defending champions Liverpool, who occupy third spot in the table.

There have been rumours that Man Utd could bring in a new striker with summer signing Benjamin Sesko struggling to have an impact since joining.

Brazilian youngster Endrick was one of the players linked to Old Trafford but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now ruled out the Real Madrid starlet joining the Red Devils in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Rumors about Endrick joining Manchester United are zero because he wants to play.

“He would be ready to compete, as he is doing at Real Madrid, but what he wants most right now is regular playing time to show his skills and develop.”

On where Endrick ends up, Romano added: “The favourite for Endrick right now is Olympique Lyon.

“There are ongoing conversations for a simple loan, no buy clause, no permanent deal. He doesn’t want to leave Madrid permanently.”