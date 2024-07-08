Man Utd ‘almost there’ on double signing with ‘green lights’ given and release clause triggered

Man Utd have been given the “green light” on deals for both Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs De Ligt as they close in on two deals, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to get some business done early in the summer transfer market in INEOS’ first window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year.

It seems like no coincidence that transfer business has accelerated in recent days after Man Utd finally confirmed Dan Ashworth’s arrival from Newcastle as the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

Man Utd have made signing a centre-back, midfielder and striker as their three main priorities this summer, according to reports, and it looks like they are about to sign two out of the three positions imminently.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that the Red Devils are now “almost there” on deals to sign Bologna forward Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back De Ligt.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United have green light from both Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt to join the club. Both players have spoken to Erik ten Hag with Man United now ready to advance on club side in the coming days. It’s all approved on salary/commission also for Zirkzee.

“Zirkzee to Man United is “almost there” after the club informed Bologna of an agreement on personal terms, while everything is also done with the Dutch forward’s agent.”

Sky Italia are reporting that Man Utd ‘has informed Bologna that it will pay the €40 million release clause’ for Zirkzee and that negotiations are at an ‘advanced stage with the Dutch striker one step away from the Red Devils’.

Man Utd have also been linked with another Netherlands international in Xavi Simons and former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Simons and Zirkzee will be good additions at Old Trafford.

Silvestre said recently: “Joshua, I know well. He would be a very good addition. He’s ready to make the step. Young player, for the future.

“He’s not going to score 25 goals this season, but he’s made a lot of progress, especially last season with Bologna. Yeah he, I would say, is a natural goalscorer.

“And for Simons you have Diallo that you have to make space for. So I’m not sure about Simons. It’s the right course for United because if you have, if you consider that you already have Antony and Diallo on the right side.

“Simons prefers to play on the left side, to be honest. On the left, yeah you have Rashford. Martial is going. So It depends if Marcus goes or not. If he stays, that’s his position. So Simons could be coming in and competing there, or he can also play in the middle. So yeah, it could be good.

“I mean we have to look at these players (Zirzkee and Simons), they’re young, and that’s what United need to go for. Building with young players because they’re not able to attract superstars and that’s not what they need anyway right now.

“I think not only because the manager is Dutch. I think they would fit in with the philosophy and the objective that the club wants to achieve.”