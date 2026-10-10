Man Utd make enquiry for world-class left-back valued at £51m

Manchester United could make a statement by signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as their new left-back, a report has ambitiously claimed.

Man Utd have made the capture of a new left-back a priority after revamping their midfield during the recent summer transfer window. Michael Carrick’s side did also make an approach for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall over the summer, but they were quickly rebuffed.

Newcastle have no intention of selling Hall to a Premier League rival and have since tied the 22-year-old down to a new contract.

That fresh deal has forced Man Utd to re-evaluate their options, with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig captain David Raum and Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace all on their radar.

But according to online German source Fussball News, United might try to land Davies from Bayern in a real transfer coup.

Transfer speculation surrounding the Canadian is heating up ahead of the winter window, with United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all ‘seriously interested’ in capturing him.

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In February 2025, Davies ended speculation about a move to Madrid by extending his contract with Bayern until June 2030, but transfer links have now resurfaced.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on Davies, but it is United who are the English club showing the ‘most concrete interest’.

While United have yet to open direct talks with Bayern, they have supposedly made an initial enquiry through intermediaries while also scouting the player in recent months.

The report claims Bayern have warmed slightly to the idea of selling the 25-year-old.

The German titans have set their asking price at €60-65million (£51-55m).

Man Utd in mix to sign Alphonso Davies?!

Considering how many players are moving for £70m-plus in the current transfer market, a £51-55m deal for Davies could represent great value as he is one of the best left-backs in the world.

Davies has searing pace which allows him to take on opposition players with relative ease before putting dangerous crosses into the penalty area. This speed also helps Davies to track back and make brilliant tackles to stop opponents from shooting.

Given his top-class ability, we have to question whether Bayern are actually open to letting Davies leave in 2027.

United signing Balde is far likelier as he has fallen down the pecking order at Barca, prompting their club chiefs to consider a loan exit in January.

Raum and Mitchell have both entered the final years of their contracts, which means United could snare either of them for a cut-price fee.

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