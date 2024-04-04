Man Utd have ‘already made a move’ for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as they look sign some support for Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been criticised this season for their lack of goals in the Premier League, particularly before the turn of the year, with 40 goals in 29 matches.

Is Zirkzee going to be one of two new forwards at Man Utd?

Hojlund and Marcus Rashford struggled in the Premier League before the new year but they have sparked into life a bit over the last three months with ten goals in 2024.

Ideally Hojlund would’ve been brought in with a more experienced centre-forward already at the club but the Dane has done a good job in the circumstances and has become a crowd favourite.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now looking to bring in ‘two forwards’ to help Hojlund and Rashford with the goal burden and Zirkzee could be arriving from Serie A side Bologna.

Speaking in January, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Zirkzee’s future: “When it comes to Zirkzee, nothing has been decided at this point. He has a release clause worth around €40million for the summer, although Bayern Munich can buy him for €20million because they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

“I think the Zirkzee situation will be quite open for the summer. But, at the moment, he is a player being scouted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan and Arsenal.

“Arsenal sent some people to follow the player, so many clubs are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee. But I think it is still too early to understand whether they really want to invest that money or maybe wait until April, May or June before they make a decision.”

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Man Utd ‘have already made a move’ and if the Red Devils come back ‘with a big cheque’ then they have a ‘good chance of pleasing everyone’.

One potential stumbling block could be Bologna’s new valuation of the Dutchman with the Serie A club using Hojlund’s move from Atalanta as a benchmark to ask for €70-80m.

Fabrizio Romano: Joao Neves will ‘be a very expensive player’ for Man Utd

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is another Man Utd transfer target but Romano warns the Red Devils that he will be “a very expensive player”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I told you multiple times already – in September, in October, in November – that Man United scouts have been regularly following João Neves and they will keep following him.

“They were at Benfica’s last game and they will return again in the final months of the season. Now, with crucial games coming up, Man United will follow the player closely, waiting for the decision on how much they want to invest in the midfielder – but he will be expensive.

“His clause is now €120m but Benfica will try to put a higher clause into his contract. In any case, he’s going to be a very expensive player.

“Also, João Neves has been scouted by Manchester City too and Bayern, and these two clubs have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, so let’s see what’s going to happen there.”