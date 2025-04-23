Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is ready to allow six players to leave as the Red Devils look to raise money for summer transfers, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a rotten season with Amorim’s side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side to play in the Premier League era.

Amorim has so far failed to turn around the club’s fortunes with results and performances no better than under former manager Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October.

The current players in the Man Utd squad are struggling to get to grips with Amorim’s tactics, style of play and philosophy, with Patrick Dorgu their only signing in the January transfer window.

But there is expected to be a big turnover of players in the summer with Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to back Amorim in the transfer market.

And now the Daily Mirror insist that Amorim will axe six players in the summer as he looks to raise funds for new arrivals.

The Daily Mirror claims:

‘Attracting players will be tough for United this summer, given their lowly position in the Premier League, but they have another problem: paying for the players. The club are in a bad state financially, having posted losses before tax of £312.9million over the past three seasons, and simply have to sell before they can buy. ‘Amorim was told earlier in the season not to expect a big transfer budget after the failure of the Erik ten Hag reign in the transfer market. But the coach has told his employers that he is happy to sell a host of unwanted players to fund the big push in the transfer window. ‘Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Chelsea), Antony (Real Betis) and Tyrell Malacia (PSV Eindhoven) could all be sold to their loan clubs for a decent profit, and Mirror Football understands that Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho would also be sold for the right price.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd are now ‘discussing personal terms’ for PL star as one player ‘can leave’

👉 Man Utd star ‘wants to join’ Barcelona ‘no matter what’ as swap deal could be scuppered

👉 Man City threaten to destroy Chelsea record after Man Utd made history with two terrible transfers

Sales of Rashford (£40m), Sancho (£25m), Antony (£40m), Malacia (£10m), Casemiro (£15m) and Garnacho (£39m) would provide INEOS with £169m in extra cash if they got their asking price for each player.

Mathues Cunha now looks likely to join Man Utd from Wolves in the summer, while Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has also been heavily linked.

And former Man Utd defender Paul Parker insists that Delap would be a “perfect fit” at Old Trafford if he were to join from the Tractor Boys.

Parker told Betano: “I think Liam Delap needs to join a club who are going to utilise him as much as possible,” he said. “I don’t think he’d be a good backup option, because you can see that he just wants to play football and score goals all the time.

“I think Manchester United would be a perfect fit for him. He needs to join a club where he’ll be the first-choice striker for every single game, and in this moment in time, United would fall into that category.

“Some people will ask, ‘why would he want to join Man United in their current state?’, but you go to Manchester United to make a name for yourself. It’s meant to be a challenge, and it’s a bigger challenge going to Old Trafford now than it would have been if they’d perhaps just missed out on the Premier League title.

“I think Delap has got that about him – he won’t be fazed about being judged from the moment he’s there and he’d be willing to accept that challenge. I believe that if he’s got ambitions and wanting to try and win things and make a name for himself, there’s no better club for that at the moment than Manchester United.”