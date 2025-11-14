Ruben Amorim will be able to get rid of an Erik ten Hag signing at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Manchester United will allow Ruben Amorim to get rid of a signing made when Erik ten Hag was at the helm.

United got rid of some players who are surplus to requirements in the summer. Antony was sold after a woeful spell, as was Alejandro Garnacho, while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund were all loaned out.

The former pair of loan players are likely to make permanent exits come the summer.

And Amorim shedding dead weight is set to continue. Tyrell Malacia has essentially gone missing in recent seasons and was loaned out last term.

Upon his return, he has not played at all, and Romano revealed in October that the left-back will be allowed to leave in 2026.

He said: “Tyrell Malacia, despite returning to training with the first team of Manchester United after a crazy window where he had several opportunities, Tyrell Malacia is not going to sign any new contract at Man United, and in any case, will leave the club for sure, 100 per cent in 2026..”

Romano has reiterated that, stating for GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, the most likely scenario is to part ways. This remains the intention on the club’s side for the future.”

For Amorim, getting a signing made by predecessor Ten Hag – who he clearly doesn’t rate – off the books will be ideal.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘willing’ to offer Casemiro new contract beyond 2026 as proposed salary cut revealed

👉 Man Utd transfer is ‘appealing’ to England international as Red Devils prepare January move

👉 Keane tells Tuchel that Man Utd man should start for England over Newcastle star

He has Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot and Diego Leon who can play on the left flank, as well as Luke Shaw who generally plays more centrally now. and the Portuguese boss has also been told that one of United’s academy is ready to step up.

Former United scout Piotr Sadowski has said 18-year-old Harry Amass – currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday – could make an impact.

He said: “Now, United are wary of bringing in youngsters. Amorim was supposed to be the one to do this, but the results haven’t been right, so he prefers to buy ready-made players.

“Whether he has anyone to choose from in the backroom is another matter. In my opinion, Harry Amass is the only player currently capable of making it into the United first-team squad after returning from his loan spell.”

Whether Amass is given many opportunities in the United first team remains to be seen. He’s played just seven senior games for the club, but is impressing at Wednesday, where reports suggest he will be staying until the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: Man Utd star Cunha responds with just three words when asked to join Arsenal