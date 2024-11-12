Amorim could use £85m Man Utd star in £43m swap deal for exciting Brazilian

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could use Antony to sign Flamengo youngster Lorran in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of last month after a terrible run of form spelled the end of the road for the former Ajax boss.

Man Utd moved quickly to hire Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim with the Red Devils announcing in a statement that the Portuguese coach would join on November 11.

Amorim took charge of his final Sporting match on Sunday with the Portuguese top-flight leaders beating Braga 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

And with Amorim arriving in Manchester on Monday, the Portuguese coach can now get to work on deciding his formation and tactics, meet the players and start forward planning.

There have already been lots of rumours about who Amorim could ask Man Utd to sign in the next couple of transfer windows as he looks for support in the market.

Many Sporting players have been linked with following Amorim to Old Trafford but that is something the new Man Utd boss has ruled out until at least the summer.

And now TBR Football claims that Man Utd ‘could use Antony in January swap deal to sign’ for Flamengo attacking midfielder Lorran.

The future of Antony – who has only played 27 minutes of Premier League football this season – will be one of the biggest ‘predicaments’ Amorim faces in his early weeks at Old Trafford with the January transfer window now less than two months away.

TBR Football claims that ‘Man United might explore using Antony – who signed for the Red Devils in 2022 for £85m – as part of a January bid for young Flamengo star Lorran’ as they have ‘long-standing interest’ in the 18-year-old Brazilian.

The report adds:

‘Lorran was strongly linked with a move to England before when United were showing interest, and Dan Ashworth and his team may now have a trick up their sleeves. ‘United have already told Antony he can leave the club in January amid his struggles. ‘And given that Flamengo are one of the sides to show an interest in the winger, he could be involved in talks to sign Lorran at some point. ‘However, United are not alone in their admiration for Lorran. ‘TBR also understands that Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have been among the clubs checking on Lorran. ‘Of course, there is also interest from Europe with the likes of RB Leipzig, Marseille and Atalanta. ‘However, it is ultimately believed that Lorran has a preference to play in England in the future.’

They also reveal that Lorran has a €50m (£43m) in his contract at Flamengo and, in encouragement to Man Utd, the Brazilian club ‘would be willing to accept a lower price in January’.