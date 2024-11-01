The four reasons why Man Utd chose Amorim revealed as Red Devils ‘did not speak to anyone else’

Man Utd insist they did not speak to any managers apart from Ruben Amorim during the process to find Erik ten Hag’s successor, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced on Friday that Amorim will become their new head coach on November 11 when he has finished his duties as Sporting Lisbon boss.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who won 5-2 against Leicester City in his first match as interim boss in the Carabao Cup, will continue to lead Man Utd in their next three matches in all competitions against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester City.

There were numerous other managers linked with a move to Man Utd after Ten Hag was sacked by the Red Devils on Monday morning, including former Barcelona boss Xavi and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

While reports claimed that ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was under consideration to replace Ten Hag before he was appointed England manager last month.

However, BBC Sport‘s chief football news reporter Simon Stone says that Man Utd are ‘adamant’ that they did not speak to any other candidates about the vacancy.

Stone said:

‘Despite reports to the contrary, Manchester United officials are adamant the club did not speak to anyone else about their vacancy, having decided Ruben Amorim fits their structure, headed up by sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox. ‘It completes the overhaul triggered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s part purchase of the club on Christmas Eve. It is fairly obvious but United have focussed on Amorim’s style of play, personality, development of young players and energy as the key characteristics that make him suited to the role, although there is no suggestion Erik ten Hag lacked these qualities. ‘United feel they have recruited what club officials are calling “the most exciting young coach in Europe”. Their optimism about the future has been familiar around all their previous managers post Sir Alex Ferguson. This appointment is the first of the Ineos era. Club officials know after all the talk, Ratcliffe will take full responsibility for what happens going forward.’

Stone added:

‘Although Ruben Amorim himself described the situation around Manchester United’s managerial situation a “soap opera”, the Premier League club actually acted pretty quickly. ‘Once it had been decided Erik ten Hag had to go following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, United knew who they wanted and sent chief executive Omar Berrada to Lisbon on Monday to speak to Sporting directly. ‘The interim period has been spent negotiating down a 30-day notice period and Sporting sorting out an unrelated bond issue. ‘It quickly became obvious Amorim was not going to be in the dugout for United’s Premier League game against Chelsea this weekend, which took some of the pressure off, and while there was a hope Sporting may release the 39-year-old early, that did not happen either. ‘Under the circumstances, Old Trafford officials feel they have ended up with a satisfactory situation that allows Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay in charge for another three home games and the new man’s first game coming at Ipswich on 24 November.’

