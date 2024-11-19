Amorim ‘to axe’ Man Utd man who’s a ‘disruptive influence’ as target ‘replacement’ is named

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has made the decision to offload ‘disruptive’ Antony in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag after a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Dutchman leading them to just three wins in their opening nine matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy put four more points on the board in the two Premier League matches since Ten Hag’s departure by beating Leicester City and drawing with Chelsea.

Man Utd moved quickly to bring in Ten Hag’s permanent successor in Amorim with the Portuguese coach arriving in Manchester last Monday after winning his final match as Sporting Lisbon manager 4-2 against Braga.

And there are already plenty of rumours about which players could arrive in the next couple of transfer windows as the Red Devils look to give Amorim some support.

There are some doubts as to whether Amorim has the right players to suit his 3-4-3 formation, which he preferred to play at Sporting, while there are serious questions about the current attackers at Man Utd.

Only Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this season and Antony is struggling to get into the team.

The Brazil international is yet to make a Premier League start this campaign after two disappointing seasons at Old Trafford, with Antony limited to just five appearances in all competitions this term.

And now the Daily Star claims that Man Utd ‘will listen to offers for Brazilian flop Antony in the January transfer window’ as Amorim plans ‘to axe’ the struggling winger.

New Man Utd boss Amorim already knows who he wants to replace Antony with as he looks to bring in Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda.

The report adds:

‘And United boss Ruben Amorim has made Portuguese sensation Geovany Quenda his No.1 choice to replace Antony in what will be a new-look team at Old Trafford. United chiefs are keen to off-load Antony – and would be willing to sell him to the highest bidder – or loan him out elsewhere – in the middle of the season.’

Antony has not managed to settle in at Man Utd and the Daily Star claims he has “become a disruptive influence” in the squad.

The report continues: