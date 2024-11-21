Amorim ‘backs’ Man Utd plan to re-sign former player before Tottenham swoop

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is supporting the Premier League club’s plan to re-sign Angel Gomes in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils replaced Erik ten Hag – who could only guide Man Utd to three wins in their opening nine Premier League matches – with Amorim earlier this month as they aim to change their fortunes on the pitch.

Amorim has a tough job on his hands with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League table after interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy put an extra four points on the board in his two matches in charge.

The Portuguese coach’s first match in charge is on Sunday against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road with Kieran McKenna’s side winning their last match 2-1 against Tottenham.

Amorim reportedly intends to use the 3-4-3 formation, which served him well at Sporting Lisbon, and it could take a while for the new Man Utd boss to implement his ideas on the training ground with a busy festive schedule on the horizon.

Man Utd could attempt to bring in new players in the January transfer market, where they can afford them, but it is likely that Amorim will have to wait until the summer for any serious signings.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd teen, forgotten Chelsea deals and record transfer among £157.1m worth of signings yet to debut

👉 Mailbox: Ruben Amorim NOT making Man Utd fans ‘giddy’, actually

👉 Amorim takes his place on New Man Utd Manager Giddiness Index we just invented

And now The Sun claim that Amorim is ‘backing’ Man Utd as they look to re-sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer before next summer.

Former Old Trafford academy product Gomes – who is also a transfer target for Tottenham – ‘remains a major target’ under the new Man Utd boss and ‘transfer gurus Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe the four-cap England star can be a crucial part of new boss Amorim’s masterplan for success’.

The report adds: ‘The Portuguese coach is right behind the possible move because he is a long-time admirer of the 24-year-old midfielder.’

Speaking last month, Gomes hinted at a potential return to Man Utd: “There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no.”

But former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon reckons Gomes would suit a move to the Gunners in the summer as Man Utd could face a fight for his signature.

Dixon told plejmo.com: “He’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice.

“He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.”