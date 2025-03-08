Ruben Amorim is so “charismatic” that Tim Sherwood is “worried” he “baffled” the Manchester United bosses “into giving him the job” at Old Trafford.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at the United helm in November and results were expected to improve, but the Portuguese boss has delivered just ten wins in 25 games to leave them in 14th in the Premier League table as his players struggles to adapt to the 3-4-3 system and a philosophy that he’s unwilling to break from.

The poor form has led to suggestions that Amorim’s job is under threat at Old Trafford, and Sherwood isn’t convinced he should have been given the opportunity in the first place, suggesting the 40-year-old’s “charisma” pulled the wool over the eyes of the Red Devils chiefs.

“Is he one of the best in front of the camera you have ever seen? Under the pressure of managing Manchester United and having such a bad time, I think he’s incredible,’ Sherwood said on Premier League Productions.

“The worry is that he’s such a good talker. I worry that when they interviewed the guy, if he’s such a good talker, he baffled them into giving him the job.

“I know what he did at Sporting was good, but it’s a different level to the Premier League. Sometimes you’re so good in the interview process the job is just given to you because you talk so well. He has charisma. I still think he has charisma.”

A report earlier this week claimed the former Sporting CP boss ‘has told friends he thinks he made a mistake taking the job at Old Trafford’.

The report adds: ‘The Portuguese boss, 40, feels he should have waited until this summer at least – and should not have succumbed to the ‘now-or-never’ ultimatum issued to him by United chiefs.’

Sources also told Football Insider that Amorim was ‘personally shocked by how bad the players are’ and ‘thought they were much better’ before taking on the job at Man Utd.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – thinks Amorim is “destroying the morale in the dressing room”.

Brown told Football Insider: “He comes out with some statements that would be better left unsaid. It’s his way of going about things, but I think it shows his lack of experience in England and in the Premier League.

“Making those types of statements usually comes back to bite you. He might think it’s ‘the worst team in Man United history’ but he can’t say that. It’s destroying the morale in the dressing room.

“For the players to hear that – it’s not going to do them any good. He’s made some ridiculous statements, in my judgement, which really don’t do him any favours.

“Now, he comes out saying if he knew what the problems were, he’d fix them. It’s his job to know what the problems are. He’s managed about 20 games since he came in – that should be more than enough time to establish what issues you’ve got.

“There are serious questions being asked which, as of yet, he’s failed to answer. I’ve got nothing against Amorim, I’m sure he’s a good person and a good coach, but he’s now learning a lot about Manchester United.”