Ruben Amorim has told four “bad apples” at Manchester United that they won’t be coming on their tour of the United States in July if they haven’t already found a new club.

Amorim is working hard with newly-promoted Director of Football Jason Wilcox to revamp a United squad which produced the worst season in living memory last term.

Matheus Cunha has joined the club in a £62.5m move from Wolves and they’ve reportedly made an improved £60m+ bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo after their opening offer of £45m plus £10m in add-ons fell short, but a fresh report claims a transfer U-turn may see the Cameroon international ‘choose Tottenham’ for ‘obvious reasons’.

It’s widely expected that United will have to make significant sales this summer in order to provide Amorim the cash to make the changes he wants and the club is working hard to find buyers for Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho ended last season as the club’s second top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions, to go with ten assists, but was told by Amorim to source a new club at the end of the campaign.

Napoli remain keen on the 20-year-old, whom United reportedly want £70m for, while Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also said to be interested, but the Serie A giants may instead move for Sancho, with reports suggesting the winger has ‘verbally agreed’ to a move to Naples.

Marcus Rashford has done everything possible to seal his ‘dream’ move to Barcelona, but the Catalans look set to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club as their new left winger.

Newcastle are thought to be keen on Rashford amid reports of a huge Liverpool bid for their striker Alexander Isak.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Upset’ Barcelona star ‘threatens to leave’ after Red Devils ‘offer’ with ‘agreement’ reached

👉 Viktor Gyokeres ‘refuses’ one club as Man Utd, Arsenal target decides ‘above all dream’ transfer

👉 Victor Osimhen ‘channel refreshed’ as £64m star ‘waiting for’ Man Utd offer

There is reportedly ‘growing optimism’ from both Real Betis and Antony that he will prolong his stay with the La Liga side after his impressive return of nine goals and five assists in the second half of last season.

United are said to want £34m for the Brazilian but Betis have proposed a deal which would see United claim a significant percentage of any future sale as it’s thought they can only stump up £17m as an initial payment.

But Stretty News report that Antony also has admirers from the Premier League, claiming: ‘Our sources can also confirm that Aston Villa and Brentford have enquired about Antony, but the tricky winger has clearly given his preference to Betis.’

The Sun claim that if any of the quartet have failed to find a new club by the time United fly to the States in July for their pre-season tour they will be left behind to train alone at Carrington.

A club source said: “Amorim is stamping his authority on the club. It was hard arriving mid-season but he now has the opportunity to shape the team in his image. And he’s wasting no time.

“He only wants players who would die for the shirt and are on board with his ideas.

“He also wants a smaller squad to create an intimate team bond so that everyone gets enough game time to be at peak fitness when called upon. He doesn’t want any bad apples or distractions.”