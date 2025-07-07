We will not be granted the purest joy of an access-all-areas documentary covering Manchester United’s 2025/2026 season after Ruben Amorim eruditely chose not to give the green light to a new Amazon ‘All or Nothing’ series.

Amorim is currently involved in a stuttering squad rebuild after picking up the pieces of the worst Red Devils season in living memory, and doesn’t want a television crew documenting his second campaign at Old Trafford.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims after ‘several months of negotiating a deal with Amazon’ at the end of last season, United have ‘withdrawn from secret talks’ after ‘concluding it could distract from the progress of the first team’.

Amorim is said to be the driving force behind ‘pulling the plug’ on the deal which would have seen United earn ‘significantly more than £10m’ as the platform’s largest ever payment for an ‘All or Nothing’ series after previous editions followed Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

‘Ruben Amorim made clear he was not comfortable with the potential intrusion on the first team — while aspects of the commercial agreement and the time pressure of the upcoming season were factors, too’, the report states.

The report adds:

‘United presented the proposal to Amorim after the end of the season and, having received his feedback, the board received a unified recommendation at its Executive Committee to drop the idea. ‘The Amazon proposal would have lightened financial concerns and United’s business side, including INEOS and the club’s chief executive Omar Berrada, were supportive of it. ‘Upon being informed of the potential arrangement, Amorim — who has experienced a difficult start to life at United — made clear he did not believe such a project to be appropriate or beneficial to the first team at present. He felt it would be an unwelcome distraction in an environment that has had many problems in recent years.’

Amorim’s refusal comes as no surprise as he currently looks set for another hugely challenging season at the Old Trafford helm.

Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon remain their only additions so far this summer and having missed an ‘internal deadline’ to sign Bryen Mbeumo from Brentford, a report on Monday claims the Bees now want ‘significantly more’ than their latest £62.5m offer when it was previously thought £65m would be enough.

Their struggles to sign players is only outstripped by their inability to sell them, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all so obviously available that no club in their right mind would make an offer this early in the window in the knowledge that United will get desperate as the days tick by.