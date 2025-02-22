Ruben Amorim has admitted his “best is not enough” for Manchester United right now in a “crazy” start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

Amorim has four wins and eight defeats from 14 Premier League games, which leaves them in 15th place, now below Everton ahead of their last trip to Goodison Park.

The Portuguese boss confirmed ahead of the game that reports of him preferring to stay at Sporting until the summer were true, and admitted “David Moyes is doing a better job than me, it’s quite simple”.

“Questions are mounting” as Amorim rigidly sticks to a philosophy that’s not working and the 40-year-old told United legend Rio Ferdinand that he knows it’s “crazy” that he’s won so few games.

“If you said to me in the beginning that you are going to win four matches in 14, I don’t believe you. I would say you are crazy you know. And that for me is the hardest part,” Amorim said.

When pushed on whether that was because he was more used to winning, having led Sporting to two league titles Amorim was clear that there was more to his sentiment.

“It’s your pride as a coach – it doesn’t matter the context,” he explained. “You are [at] Manchester United and you lose nine games in the Premier League.

“As a player… you know that when you get in this moment sometimes it is really hard to turn things around. And we are in this moment. So, I was expecting hard days, but not like this.”

Amorim takes his side to a Goodison Park still shaking from the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, to take on a buoyant Everton side thriving under David Moyes, and the United head coach is well aware of the importance of his own fans.

He said: “I never saw anything like [them], the way they behave with us, not just me, the players, the way they behave with us, away games, home games, they are unbelievable.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Ratcliffe has ‘only exaggerated’ the biggest problem at Manchester United as ‘toxicity’ reigns

👉 Man Utd told to bring a ‘bag of money’ for ‘monster’ Everton star this summer

👉 Berrada ‘threatens Man Utd staff with sack’ in ‘bombshell email’ after ‘succession of leaks’

But Amorim is also faced with the reality of his best not being good enough as things stand, and hopes they can turn the tide vs Everton.

He added: “I am doing everything I know and we are still losing, and that is really hard to say.

“So I just want to say that I am giving everything… I took a lot of time to choose a club to leave Sporting and I chose this club and for me…”

“It is the right club,” stated Ferdinand.

“I know,” responded Amorim. “But after all that work, to fail and fail and fail is really hard. So I am giving everything, I want to change things, but sometimes your best is not enough.

“Let’s hope that we can change this in this game.”