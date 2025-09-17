Manchester United have been “blamed” for one Red Devils star becoming a “sacrificial lamb” during his time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd has become a graveyard for players and coaches post-Sir Alex Ferguson, with most signings struggling after making the jump to Old Trafford under various managers.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is a recent example as he proved a major flop following his £47m move to Man Utd from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Onana was identified by former head coach Erik ten Hag as a suitable replacement for David de Gea, who left Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The experienced goalkeeper grew into his debut season after suffering a woeful start, though he endured a massive fall from grace in 2024/25 as he became a liability for Man Utd.

Onana’s dramatic decline ensured he was surplus to requirements at Man Utd in the summer and his exit was sanctioned following the deadline day arrival of Senne Lammens.

The 29-year-old has since joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a straight loan deal and has been praised for his “fantastic” debut in the 1-0 loss to Fenerbahce.

Now, Cameroonian journalist Remy N’Gono has reiterated that he “shouldn’t” have joined Man Utd, who have made him a “sacrificial lamb”.

“I was the only one on this set who said that Onana shouldn’t go to Manchester United and that he would fail resoundingly,” N’Gono said.

He added: “It’s that Andre Onana who lost confidence. You shouldn’t have gone to that Manchester United team.

“What I blame Manchester United for is that Onana is almost becoming the sacrificial lamb. Because no one is going to tell me that Amorim arrived and in 30 matches, he only took 31 points out of 90, and that it was Onana who caused all that!”

It remains to be seen whether Lammens will be more successful than Onana at Man Utd, but his brother has revealed that he was “initially sceptical” about the move.

“There’s a lot of quality, you play for trophies there [at Galatasaray], and Senne could perhaps immediately make his mark in the Champions League,” Tom told Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad.

“I was initially sceptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential.”

He added: “Ultimately, it was Senne who had to make the decision. United gave him the best feeling. Partly because Tony Coton, United’s goalkeeping scout, had been following him for almost a year and was very convinced of his qualities.

“It would also be great if the club could return to its former glory and if Senne could contribute to that.”