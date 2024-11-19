Amorim ‘asks’ for three signings at Man Utd as Ornstein reveals January window expectations

Journalist David Ornstein insists the “money just isn’t really there” to give new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim significant signings in January.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim on November 1 as Erik ten Hag’s successor with the Portuguese coach taking over last week before taking his first training session yesterday.

Amorim has a tough job on his hands with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League, after a terrible start to the season, and looking for a manager to finally end their run of over a decade without a league title.

There have been claims that Man Utd will have very little money to spend in the January transfer window as they are close to their financial fair play limits.

It has also been reported that the Red Devils could sign two players, while Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a loan move to avoid spending large sums on permanent deals.

When asked if Amorim needs a ‘war chest’ in the January transfer window, Ornstein replied on Sky Sports News: “I don’t think so. It’s never been a massive window for Manchester United or many Premier League clubs to spend. They normally focus on the summer.

“Manchester United have signed, over the last few years, on average about five players per summer and I suspect they’ll invest again when it comes to that window. But right now Manchester United are cutting it fine on financial fair play, profitability and sustainability, so the money just isn’t really there.

“They’ve made cut backs across the board, including an ambassadorial role for Sir Alex Ferguson, then they are even looking at the allocation of finances that they give to the Disabled Supporters Association. So when it comes to transfer spending, it doesn’t surprise me, Manchester United invested heavily, there are a lot of good players there who they can get improved performances out of.

“And Ruben Amorim is renowned for improving players and so he’ll try and work with those at his disposal. Maybe they can do a little bit in the market, maybe some players will have to leave, as I think Jeremy Cross points out.

“Maybe Antony could be on his way out of the club and that could free up some finances. But I think it will be a low key January at Old Trafford and Ruben Amorim, I think there is a very good chance, he will show through his coaching what he’s capable of and then I think they will build in time using the markets too.”

