Amorim ‘will be on brink’ of Man Utd sack ‘by Christmas’ after Southgate gets backing to take over

Ruben Amorim “will be on the brink” of being sacked by Man Utd at Christmas with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara failing to see how he lasts.

The Red Devils failed to win another Premier League match on Sunday as they came from behind to get a point on the road at Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw.

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead on 23 minutes as the Cherries battled in front before Evanilson’s sending off on 70 minutes changed the game.

Man Utd put pressure on the Bournemouth goal before they finally cracked, allowing Rasmus Hojlund to equalise and score only his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

There are still major questions about the current Man Utd squad and Amorim with this side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Red Devils outfit in the Premier League history, even if they win their remaining four matches.

And, following Wolves’ 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend, beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys insisted that Man Utd should replace Amorim with former England boss Gareth Southgate in the summer.

Keys asked: “The question is, would you trust him now, from what we’ve seen, to rebuild Manchester United with another £250m?”

Fellow pundit Andy Gray responded: “If you don’t, then who? That is the question.”

Keys said: “Do you want me to answer the question? Gareth Southgate.”

A shocked Gray asked: “On what grounds?”

Keys added: “On the grounds that he’s taken England to two European Championship finals.

“He understands a modern player and what’s required in order to make the modern player feel good about himself, his football team and the club he plays for.

“He’s a master of manipulation and motivation.”

Gray then added: “Sorry, is this the same Gareth Southgate I’ve heard you chat to me about all these years?

“Come on! Manipulator and motivator? Keysey – he won nothing!”

But Keys did not back down, he continued: “You cannot knock the fact he took England to two finals and was a whisker away from winning something. He is available, and he’s highly regarded as a coach.

“His club career was not littered with success but what I’m saying is that he’s grown as a coach, working with the finest talent available, into somebody who is a big club character.

“So why not? I believe he’s someone who understands the modern player as well or better than most. Speak to people who have worked with him and they will give him a glowing reference.”

And ex-Premier League midfielder O’Hara reckons Amorim will struggle to last until next Christmas as Man Utd “can’t go on like this”.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Ruben Amorim will be on the brink of leaving Manchester United by Christmas. They can’t go on like this. Even if they win the Europa League, their league form has just not been good enough – and that’s before you even get on to their huge problems on and off the pitch.

“I can’t see where the club is going, what does success look like for Man United? I don’t even think they know! The players Amorim has at his disposal are not good to enough to play the system he wasn’t to play. There have been glimpses of good performances this season, but he only really has Bruno Fernandes to rely on, or sending Harry Maguire up for the last five minutes to grab a goal.

“He’s not under much pressure yet, but next season will be big for him – I don’t think he’ll last.”