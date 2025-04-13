Amorim ‘clear’ that he ‘wants star out’ of Man Utd and ‘sets his sights’ on top Arsenal target

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim wants to sell Andre Onana in the summer transfer window as he eyes a top Arsenal target, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget with Amorim taking over from Erik ten Hag in November after the Dutchman was sacked following a terrible start to the campaign.

Amorim has struggled to better Ten Hag’s performances and results with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League as the Red Devils reach the final seven matches of the season.

The Portuguese head coach is struggling to get his players to adapt to his new style, philosophy and tactics, and Amorim will look to add to the Man Utd squad in the summer.

Man Utd, who drew 2-2 against Lyon in midweek, are doing well in the Europa League and they may have beaten the French side if it hadn’t been for a poor performance from Onana.

Reports claimed on Sunday morning that Amorim has made the decision to drop Onana from his squad to face Newcastle.

And now reports in Spain claim that the Red Devils boss has had enough and ‘wants’ Onana ‘out’ of the club in the summer as he looks to build a new team.

It is claimed that Amorim ‘plans the new Manchester United without Onana’ and the former Sporting CP boss will no longer ‘rely’ on the Cameroon international.

In terms of a replacement, Amorim has turned to Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro as ‘his main options’ to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

Garcia is wanted by Arsenal and Amorim likes him for ‘his agility, reflexes, and competitive maturity’, while Sociedad’s Remiro ‘represents a more experienced and reliable option’.

The report adds:

‘The goalkeeping situation is a source of concern for Manchester United, and replacing Onana appears to be a priority in the team’s rebuild. The club cannot afford further mistakes in such a sensitive position, following a season in which doubts in the back line have proved costly. ‘Now, with Amorim leading the project, United is looking to strengthen its structure from the ground up, hoping that a change in the sticks will be the first step toward a stronger and more competitive future.’

When asked what he would say to Onana after his poor performance against Lyon, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “Nothing. We have training, go with [Jorge] Vital [goalkeeping coach] and we deal with that – really natural.

“That can happen with any player. There’s nothing I can say to André in this moment that will help. The most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.

“It can happen, if you play football, you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. If you look at the season, I make more mistakes than them during these last games and these last months.”