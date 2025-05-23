Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been accused of committing a “sackable offence” in his side’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd had their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday night as the Europa League trophy, Champions League football and huge prize money were up for grabs as they faced Spurs in Bilbao.

This match provided Man Utd a huge opportunity to salvage a positive from a shambolic season as they sit 16th in the Premier League table, but they fell way short against Spurs as Amorim‘s side did not turn up.

This outcome makes Amorim’s job more difficult ahead of a season without European football and he is already under immense pressure with his players struggling to adapt to his 3-4-3 formation.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has blasted Amorim for Man Utd’s dismal display in the final, with the performance deemed a “sackable offence”.

“The way Manchester United turned up for that European final was a sackable offence,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“The way Ruben Amorim managed that game was shocking; it was the worst Man United final I’ve ever seen. To not even push Spurs or look threatening is a real let down.

“It wasn’t the greatest ever final, but to not score against an average Spurs team with injuries is so disappointing – I’d be embarrassed if I was a Man United player on that pitch.

“I think Amorim has mentally checked out of the season after that game. I can’t imagine how they’re going to turn up against Aston Villa in their final game of the Premier League and I don’t think he’ll last next season.”

O’Hara has also urged Amorim to “walk” because he is not the “right man for the job”.

“Shocking. I thought they were terrible. They were so bad. It is actually probably the worst Manchester United final performance I’ve ever seen. They were absolutely awful,” O’Hara told Sky Sports.

“The manager inept of ideas, didn’t know how to change it, didn’t know how to affect the game. Made substitutions too late.

“He should walk because he ain’t the right man for the job. He’s really not the right man for the job. And the performances he’s put in since he’s gone there have been shocking.

“He should walk but no one walks anymore because there’s too much money on offer. So he’s not going to walk.

“Who’s going to join United? They’re 16th in the table. They’ve got no European football and everyone knows that the club is cost-cutting the wages. They’re getting rid of everyone. With Jim Ratcliffe, it’s like a fire sale. Everyone’s up for sale. Who actually is going to want to join United?”