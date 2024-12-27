Ruben Amorim on the touchline after Bruno Fernandes is sent off.

According to reports, Ruben Amorim ‘completely blanked’ Bruno Fernandes after he was sent off during Manchester United’s 2-0 loss against Wolves.

Amorim has endured a rough start at Man Utd since replacing former head coach Erik ten Hag as he’s lost five of his ten games in charge across all competitions.

The Red Devils hit a new low on Boxing Day as they suffered a 2-0 loss against relegation candidates Wolves at Molineux. Matheus Cunha was the start of the show as he grabbed a goal and an assist, while Bruno Fernandes was sent off for two bookings.

Man Utd are only eight points adrift of the relegation places following this latest setback as they sit 14th in the Premier League.

When addressing Fernandes’ red card, Amorim insisted they “tried” but the sending off was “really hard” for his side to deal with.

“Of course, when you lose, when we don’t win, it’s a step back. It was really hard with the sending off. The goal was similar against Tottenham,” Amorim said.

“Then, we tried. Even with one less guy we tried to and I think we were near something but then Wolves scored the second one. Then, in the end, we tried everything and the transition was 2-0. For us, let’s continue.

“It’s so tough to win games in this league with 11 men. With 10 men, it’s more difficult. We have to focus on that.”

“We have to improve the relationships, but we have some moments. We lack a little bit of aggression, but we don’t train. We just play and try to find a better way to win games and that’s it.

“We can’t control the games like the other ones that we lost. I think we were always in control of the game, not always dominating, but in control of some things, some set-pieces. The sending off was really hard for us.”

A piece in Manchester Evening News points out ‘moments you might have missed’ during Wolves vs Man Utd and it’s claimed that Amorim ‘ignored’ Fernandes.

The report explained: