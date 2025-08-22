Ruben Amorim has refused to give much away over Manchester United’s pursuit of another goalkeeper, despite the club working on a deal for Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

The United boss is understood to be happy with his current options of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, but with Lammens close to agreeing personal terms, Amorim was asked whether incomings would be dependent on outgoings.

“It’s not an idea that these guys are going to leave, to play in a different club, and then we’ll receive another player,” Amorim said. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but we’re not waiting to take out someone to get another.”

His comments underline a professional, cards-close-to-chest stance. United’s move for Lammens is progressing regardless, with Fabrizio Romano reporting personal terms are close to being finalised while the clubs discuss a fee.

Antwerp are expected to demand around £17m for the 23-year-old, who has been on United’s radar since December.

United’s goalkeeping issues resurfaced last weekend with Onana absent through injury and Bayindir at fault for Arsenal’s early winner in a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Heaton, now 39, remains the third option.

While Amorim avoided giving a direct answer on reinforcements, he was more forthright on the United bomb squad. Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia continue to train separately from the main squad and were once again challenged to sort their futures.

“I think again, I know that is not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club, and that is clear,” Amorim said. “So we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, so I have to try to imagine to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future and the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and in a new life, anything can happen.”

The Portuguese coach also offered a brief team news update ahead of the weekend. “Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper. Licha is out, Nous is out. The rest of the guys are fit.”

With the transfer deadline looming, United’s rebuild shows no sign of slowing. Amorim might not be saying it directly, but the arrival of a fifth summer signing appears to be edging closer.