Man Utd boss Amorim ‘wants’ ex-Man City star as first signing as January transfer plan becomes clear

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is lining up a move for ex-Man City defender Danilo from Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag last week after a terrible start to the season has seen them pick up just three wins from their opening ten Premier League matches.

Amorim has been appointed as his replacement and will take over officially on November 11 once he’s managed his final Sporting Lisbon match against Braga this weekend.

The Portuguese coach has a tough job on his hands with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table, while just Southampton and Crystal Palace have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils.

There have already been links to numerous players as Amorim thinks about how he can improve his squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

Sporting Lisbon striker Vicktor Gyokeres has been one of the main rumours as Man Utd look to solve their lack of goals but the cost of the Swede will definitely rule out a move in January.

And now Italian website Juve Live have linked Man Utd to a defender and more realistic low-cost January addition in the form of Juventus right-back Danilo, who used to play for the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Man City.

Danilo – who captains both Juventus and Brazil – is apparently ‘on the verge of leaving’ Turin and Amorim ‘wants him’ at Man Utd in the winter transfer window.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected at Old Trafford, has confirmed that there will be little money to spend in January.

Brown told Football Insider: “The club would have made him aware of what he’ll be able to spend. They spent a lot of money getting the manager in and getting Ten Hag out.

“From what I’ve heard, there’s not a lot of money left to spend on players. The board will expect that they’ve appointed a top-line coach who can coach the players that are already available to him.

“That includes helping the younger lads to develop and helping some of the experienced ones turn in more consistent performances. On top of that, there’s the profit and sustainability situation which we know United have struggled with.

“They spent big in the summer and they left them with not much money at the end of the window. It’ll be interesting to see how Amorim approaches things and works with the players he’s got.

“He’ll be given time to assess the squad, then in the summer funds will become available and he can make the changes he feels need to be made.”