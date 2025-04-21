According to reports, it only took Ruben Amorim ‘two months’ to ‘decide’ that he wants Manchester United to sign a new goalkeeper.

Former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Man Utd towards the end of 2024 and he’s endured a rough start at Old Trafford with his side sitting 15th in our calender year table.

Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as his squad is not suited to his playing style and a couple of transfer windows are required to align the club with the head coach’s methods.

Man Utd are understood to be working with a tight budget heading into the summer and likely need to sell to raise funds before they can buy.

This was the case in January as Man Utd only signed Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, while Antony and Marcus Rashford left on loan.

United need to be significantly more active this summer as upgrades are required in various positions.

Man Utd have been woeful in attack this season as they are crying out for a new striker, but they could also sign a goalkeeper with Andre Onana making mistakes at an increased regularity.

Onana grew into his debut season after joining Man Utd for around £47m in the 2023 summer window to replace David De Gea, but his performances have dramatically declined this season.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils will ‘target a striker and goalkeeper’ this summer, with a swift ‘decision’ made on Onana’s situation.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United intend to sign a goalkeeper and striker in what is shaping up to be a drastic summer transfer window at the club. ‘Ruben Amorim decided less than two months into his tenure that United would need a new goalkeeper to compete with Andre Onana and a centre forward is an urgent priority. ‘United have planned for a goalkeeper incoming for several months. Altay Bayindir could leave to increase his chances of starting for Turkey at the World Cup next year while Tom Heaton is considering retirement and his deal expires at the end of June. ‘Onana switched to the Lian Sports Group agency two months ago but sources have stressed he sees his future at United, despite several high-profile errors this season.’

Regarding potential striker targets, the report adds: