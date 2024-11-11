Amorim demands Man Utd sign ‘new De Gea’ from Arsenal to replace ‘resounding failure’

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim wants the Red Devils’ hieararchy to replace Andre Onana with Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim ten days ago as they moved quickly to replace Erik ten Hag, who they sacked after a terrible start to the new season.

Man Utd only won three of their opening nine matches under Ten Hag and have gained another four points in the two games since his departure, against Chelsea and Leicester City, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy doing well in his short stint.

The Red Devils have done well to keep goals out this term with 12 conceded in 11 matches but they have the fourth-worst attack in the Premier League and sit 13th in the table.

There have been lots of rumours about who Amorim – who arrives in Manchester on Monday – will look to sign in the January transfer window if funds are available.

And reports in Spain claim that a new goalkeeper is one of his priorities with the Portuguese coach not impressed by Onana, despite a number of promising performances this term.

It is understood that Amorim has ‘asked’ INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for ‘a number of signings’ and one is a keeper as Onana is ‘considered a resounding failure’ at Old Trafford.

Amorim wants ‘a new goalkeeper with guarantees’ as Onana ‘has never given the feeling of security that is required of him, and is very prone to making serious mistakes’.

And ‘the option that has gained strength in recent days’ is a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Hein, who has been impressing in his loan spell at La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Despite Valladolid being second bottom of the La Liga table, Hein has been impressive in his 13 La Liga appearances and only has one year left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘wants him to be David Raya’s replacement, but he only has a contract with the Gunners until June, and he is not short of offers.’

And Amorim is ‘convinced that Hein has fantastic qualities and can become the new [David] De Gea’ if he was to choose to move to Man Utd in the summer.

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray reckons Amorim will stick to his 3-4-3 formation when he decides his first Man Utd team.

Murray told BBC Sport: “I think he sticks with his Sporting team. I think he’ll change it up. I think it’s a new game for Manchester United. I feel more excited about Amorim and coming in than I have anyone since Alex Ferguson left the football club.”

But fellow pundits Nigel Reo-Coker reckons that could be a “risky” move by the new Man Utd boss as the Premier League “is a different animal”.

Reo-Coker added: “Wow. I think it’s risky, the Premier League is a different animal. If he results start going the wrong way, I don’t think there’s going to be that many people backing him into a long term process.”

