Amorim ‘demands’ Man Utd sign PSG star as Euro giants take ‘major step’ towards Rashford deal

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has demanded that the Red Devils sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim at the beginning of this month to succeed Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman could only lead Man Utd to three wins from their opening nine Premier League matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy put another four points on the board during his two matches as interim boss to boost the Red Devils up to 13th in the Premier League table.

And Amorim could only help his new side to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday with Man Utd moving up one place to 12th on Sunday.

Amorim was “frustrated” with a number of his Man Utd players against the Tractor Boys at the weekend and the Portuguese coach is already hoping to bring in new faces in the January transfer market and beyond.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Amorim has ‘demanded’ the signing of PSG left-back Mendes as a priority signing as he looks to bring in players to suit his new 3-4-3 system.

After establishing himself ‘as one of the best in his position’, Mendes has emerged as ‘a key target for the Red Devils ahead of next season.’

Amorim knows Mendes from his time at Sporting before the Portugal international left for PSG on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2021 before the French giants triggered his release clause of €38m.

Despite hopes that the new system could bring out the best in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, neither of the two Man Utd left-backs can be trusted to remain fit for the entire season.

Signing Mendes from PSG ‘will not be an easy task’ as the defender is ‘one of its most valuable assets’ but Man Utd are ‘willing to explore all possible avenues to sign’ the Portugal international.

And reports in Spain have also claimed that PSG have ‘taken a major step towards signing Marcus Rashford by contacting his entourage directly’.

Rashford opened the scoring on Sunday as Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in Amorim’s first match in charge but it was only his second goal of the season.

Despite his inconsistent performances, the report adds that ‘his versatility and experience make him an attractive option for a PSG team that has failed to fully fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe’.

The next few months under Amorim ‘will be crucial in defining the English striker’s fate’ with PSG boss Luis Enrique said to be ‘a fan of his game’.