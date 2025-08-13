Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has demanded that the Red Devils see through a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already spent lots of money in the summer transfer market with a completely new attack brought in to help Amorim this summer.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko will form a new front three at Old Trafford after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee flopped last season.

But Man Utd are still in the market for more additions with a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper their top priorities before the September 1 deadline.

Brighton midfielder Baleba has emerged as their top target in midfield as they look to provide some balance in midfield and Man Utd have now decided to make an offer for the Cameroon international.

And now Indykaila, who first broke the news of Man Utd’s interest in Baleba, have claimed that an ‘intense board meeting’ was held on Tuesday with Amorim demanding the Baleba signing.

READ: PSR? What PSR? Eight Premier League sides in 10 biggest spenders of summer 2025

Getting fans of the account excited on X, they wrote: ‘It’s been a few days since we last heard about Carlos Baleba, and we know many of you are eager for updates. Well, good news is on the way! We just got word that we’ll have fresh details in just a few hours. So, mark your diary for 2pm.’

Indykaila added on X: ‘Bid is imminent after board meeting! According to sources, @ManUtd had a big board meeting on Tuesday with Ruben Amorim, and things got pretty intense.

‘Amorim made it clear that Carlos Baleba is a must-signing for this summer. The club’s credit facility is in place, so they’re ready to make a move. We understand Manchester United is about to test Brighton’s patience with an official bid.’

Reacting to the news of Sesko signing and the Red Devils’ interest in Baleba, Man Utd legend Ferdinand wrote on X: ‘Mobility in Man United attack. Let’s gooooo! Baleba now pls’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd could ‘get extra £75m’ to land record-breaking signing after ‘agreement in principle’

👉 Rashford slams ‘reactionary’ Man Utd transfer policy as he tells Red Devils to follow Liverpool

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd transfer breakthrough in ‘advancing’ deal with player now ‘opening doors’

The caption had an accompanying video, in which Ferdinand said: “The mobility in the front areas now, is something, as a defender, I’m looking at and I’m thinking differently about Manchester United’s front line.

“I’d be sitting there going, ‘I’m going to have a physical presence up there, I’m going to have a physical test from all three positions and I’ve got people who can run and move up there – they’re mobile, they’re the things I was asking for, the last couple of years up there.

“More of that and you have to say, the recruitment team have delivered, they’ve absolutely delivered in that department, in terms of the mobility, the pace, the power. So now, who’s next?

“Who’s next going to be coming through the door? Three front men have come in the door, I think the fan base have to be pleased with that, and I think the recruitment team have to take great credit in that sense.

“But now, these guys have got to go and deliver. Ruben Amorim has to set this team up for this team to go and deliver now, what’s behind that? Is there going to be more incomings?”