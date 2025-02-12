Amorim has ‘two new Man Utd demands’ with Red Devils boss ‘already working’ double deal

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is ‘already working’ on deals for two new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Amorim winning just four of his 14 Premier League matches in charge since replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Man Utd wanted to support Amorim in the January transfer window but the Red Devils are close to their Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit and they could only bring in Patrick Dorgu from Lens.

Gary Neville and some of Amorim’s own squad have discussed whether the Man Utd boss should change his style of play and formation until the end of the season in order to get the best out of the current set of players.

But Amorim is set to stick to the tactics and style which served him so well at Sporting CP with the Portuguese coach looking for more high intensity players in the summer,

And Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Amorim has made ‘two new demands’ to Man Utd and the head coach has ‘sights set on two players who could give the squad a leap in quality’.

Amorim is ‘already working on’ improving his squad for next season and ‘his first request is clear: to bring two key players from Sporting CP’.

The Man Utd boss wants Geovany Quenda and Viktor Gyokeres ‘as part of his new project at Old Trafford’ as he looks for ‘players who fit into his style and sees in these two players the opportunity to strengthen the team’s attack’.

The report ends: ‘Sporting is aware of the interest in both players and will not facilitate their departure, although United’s financial power could be decisive. The next transfer window will be key to determining whether the new coach achieves his objective of strengthening the squad with these two names.’.

There have been strong rumours that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to bring former Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

However, Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham reckons Kane would have been the right option two years ago but doubts he’s worth the money now.

Sheringham told finaria.it: “The problems all started two years ago when they didn’t make a bid for Harry Kane, the best available centre forward, the leader of football, and a professional at the top of his game.

“That’s what Manchester United used to do. They’ve set their stall out since then and said, look, we’re not going for top players.

“They weren’t in for Declan Rice, who would have run the midfield. He’s going for 100 million. That’s what Man United used to do: they broke the bank and got the top players in.

“So, you’re asking me now, two years later, when it should have been dealt with two years ago. Is Harry Kane the right man now? Probably not.

“I know he’s still scoring goals for Bayern Munich, but I don’t know if it would have the same impression on everybody if they were to get him now.

“United need to start going for younger guns, but I mean, who’s out there? Would Isak come away from Newcastle to go to Man United at the moment?

“You’d like to think he would, being a Man United fan, but I’m not so sure he would, so the further they fall down the pecking order, the less chance they’ve got of signing top players.”